HBO's Lanterns Brings Two Different Versions Of John Stewart Together

As you are likely aware if you've seen or heard about the show, HBO's "Lanterns" is fairly grounded relative to other superhero adaptations. Episode 3, titled "OutKast," shows why this approach is essential for shaping its heroes — particularly John Stewart (Aaron Pierre). Written by Vanessa Baden Kelly, the episode serves as a near-standalone origin story that bridges two of John's distinct legacies in other media: the tactical elements of the "Justice League" animated series iteration of John, and the architect from DC Comics.

In addition to his childhood and attitudes about authority figures, the third episode of "Lanterns" explores John's military pedigree. During his interview with the Guardian in the mid-2010s, he explains that following in his father's footsteps and joining the U.S. Marine Corps was "part of the path ... so I could get here, across the table from you." This version of John becomes a Marine primarily to enhance his potential to become the next Green Lantern.

He also informs the Guardian about his dishonorable discharge. Following the conclusion of his military service, his mom helps him rediscover his childhood passion for drawing, enrolling him in art school for a chance to reclaim a shelved identity. This return to the arts directly gestures toward his comic book counterpart's career as an architect, which informs the psychological and spatial framework for how he wields his power ring.