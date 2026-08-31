Why Lanterns Episode 3 Is The Best Sign Yet For The Future Of The DC Universe

These days, just about all we ever hear about superhero movies and TV shows is how they're screwed. Marvel can shush the fatigue discourse with a ludicrously successful "Spider-Man" film roughly once every decade, but the DCU doesn't have that option. Luckily, it does have Episode 3 of "Lanterns," titled "OutKast" — a shining example of superhero media without superhero media cliches.

Directed by Stephen Williams — who previously collaborated with "Lanterns" co-creator Damon Lindelof on HBO's "Watchmen" and ABC's "Lost" – this origin story for Green Lantern-in-training John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) puts character development and world-building ahead of fan service. The hour foregrounds everyday human beings and their choices while keeping overt sci-fi fantasy elements to a relative minimum — for example, an intergalactic Guardian looks like a normal middle-aged woman instead of a space creature. Its underlying real-world allegory, if heavy-handed, gives the episode something to say beyond, "Here's IP that you, the consumer, presumably recognize from a prior mass media experience." And nobody in this episode of "Lanterns" talks like they were written by a bad Joss Whedon imitator.

Most importantly: After just about a decade of multiverse madness, the whole genre could benefit from a renewed interest in reality. This time around, instead of an impossible cosmic horror, Green Lantern battles the very believable tag team of casual racism and questionable parenting.