Wheel Of Fortune Announcer Suspended After Alleged Incident; Role Will Be Recast During Investigation

"Wheel of Fortune" announcer Jim Thornton has been suspended while the show investigates an alleged incident involving him, TVLine has confirmed. The announcer role will be recast while the investigation takes place.

"We have recently been made aware of allegations concerning Jim Thornton," a spokesperson for producers Sony Pictures Television tells TVLine. "He has been suspended from 'Wheel of Fortune' and we are recasting while we conduct a thorough investigation."

There are no confirmed details about the alleged incident, but TMZ reports that it occurred aboard an American Airlines flight in May, when a passenger complained to a flight attendant about Thornton. Law enforcement was called and met Thornton at the gate when the plane arrived, questioning him before releasing him. The airline said in a statement to TMZ that law enforcement was called "following concerns reported by a customer onboard."

Thornton has been the announcer of "Wheel of Fortune" — which still ranks as one of TV's most-watched entertainment programs — since 2011, taking over for longtime announcer Charlie O'Donnell. Thornton also serves as announcer on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," which returns for Season 7 on Friday, October 2 at 8 p.m. on ABC.