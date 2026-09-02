Quote Of The Day By Charlie Cox: 'If You're Not Afraid, You Can't Exercise Courage...'
British star Charlie Cox got his start with small film and TV roles in the early 2000s, but his career really began to build once he landed the lead in 2007's "Stardust" and worked with the likes of Claire Danes and Robert DeNiro.
Cox went on to star in bigger projects such as "Boardwalk Empire," one of the best prestige television shows nobody talks about anymore. His dangerous and charismatic turn as Owen Sleater, a member of the IRA, helped elevate Seasons 2 and 3 in particular.
In 2015, he landed the series that would arguably define his career: "Daredevil." It was the first of all the Netflix Marvel TV shows, and it proved that there was room for mature storytelling within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's a role he's spent a decade playing, returning for the revival series "Daredevil: Born Again" on Disney+.
Cox also notably also leads "Kin," the family crime drama from Irish broadcaster RTÉ'. He plays Michael Kinsella, the patriarch of an Irish gangster family. Though it's been three years since Season 2 ended, RTÉ recently confirmed that Season 3 is set to return in 2027. What better way to celebrate the good news than highlighting Cox in today's quote of the day?
Quote of the Day by Charlie Cox
"Daredevil was known as 'The Man Without Fear' and I just thought, 'Well, I don't think that's very interesting.' I don't think it's very interesting to watch someone who's incapable of feeling fear. It also removes from the palate my favorite character attribute, which is courage. If you're not afraid, you can't exercise courage."
Charlie Cox's quote comes from a 2015 interview with Variety published shortly before "Daredevil" premiered on Netflix. While reflecting on one of the superhero's common nicknames, he offered up a surprisingly profound piece of advice about the connection between fear and courage.
It's possible that Cox's view of fear and courage has even helped shape the trajectory of his own career. The actor has spoken at length about trying to make it as a struggling actor in the early 2000s, meaning he likely had to overcome the fear of failure to achieve his more recent success in Hollywood.
Deeper meaning of Charlie Cox's quote — fear pushes us to be courageous
The message behind Charlie Cox's quote doesn't just apply to his Marvel superhero, it also provides an outlook on life in general. Because someone can't act courageous without the presence of fear, the two conflicting emotions are inextricably linked. Though fear can sometimes be paralyzing, overcoming that feeling nearly always demonstrates incredible strength and resilience.
Not everyone needs to be a red-suited vigilante with martial arts skills to overcome fear. We can all tackle something we're scared of in everyday life, whether it's having a difficult conversation, changing jobs, or starting a new chapter. Sometimes life's milestones require a leap of faith, and the presence of fear can motivate us to keep forging ahead.
If anything, fear is the propellant you need to move forward. And every time you do, you're proving to yourself that you possess an inner strength you perhaps didn't know you had. Cox likely needed courage to achieve his goal of becoming a working actor — and his determination has clearly paid off considering the number of times he's donned that Daredevil costume over the years.
More quotes from Charlie Cox
- "What I like about fairy tales is that they highlight the emotions within a story. The situations aren't real, with falling stars and pirates. But what you do relate to is the emotions that the characters feel." — from a 2007 interview with Marie Claire
- "Fame terrifies me. I can say that with honesty. You're terrified that, when people know the real you, they won't like you." — from a 2008 interview with the Independent
- "It's so easy to become obsessed with the film industry and recognition that we can forget that we are not saving the world. We are just actors trying to entertain people." — from a 2008 interview with the Independent
- "There are elements to my faith which are echoed very closely in the scripts that come through. I read certain moments, and I'm able to say, 'Yes, I recognize that. I champion that. I ally myself to that idea.' Then there are times where I don't. My feeling is, at this stage in my life, that it will be an ongoing struggle. The question really is, how much do you allow it to be a struggle? And how much can you just allow it to just wash through and hopefully educate or inspire you?" — from a 2016 interview with Patheos