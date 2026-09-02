Quote Of The Day By Charlie Cox: 'If You're Not Afraid, You Can't Exercise Courage...'

British star Charlie Cox got his start with small film and TV roles in the early 2000s, but his career really began to build once he landed the lead in 2007's "Stardust" and worked with the likes of Claire Danes and Robert DeNiro.

Cox went on to star in bigger projects such as "Boardwalk Empire," one of the best prestige television shows nobody talks about anymore. His dangerous and charismatic turn as Owen Sleater, a member of the IRA, helped elevate Seasons 2 and 3 in particular.

In 2015, he landed the series that would arguably define his career: "Daredevil." It was the first of all the Netflix Marvel TV shows, and it proved that there was room for mature storytelling within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's a role he's spent a decade playing, returning for the revival series "Daredevil: Born Again" on Disney+.

Cox also notably also leads "Kin," the family crime drama from Irish broadcaster RTÉ'. He plays Michael Kinsella, the patriarch of an Irish gangster family. Though it's been three years since Season 2 ended, RTÉ recently confirmed that Season 3 is set to return in 2027. What better way to celebrate the good news than highlighting Cox in today's quote of the day?