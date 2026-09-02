East Of Eden Trailer: Florence Pugh Leads Netflix's Sweeping Literary Adaptation
A classic work of literature is getting new life, thanks to Netflix.
The streamer has released a trailer for "East of Eden," a limited-series adaptation of the bestselling John Steinbeck novel starring Florence Pugh. In the trailer — which you can watch above — we meet Cathy Ames, played by Pugh, who meets and marries a young man named Adam Trask, played by "Girls" alum Christopher Abbott. But when he promises her she will be happy, we can't help but notice that her smile quickly fades. (That shot of her lying on the floor with her face covered in blood doesn't exactly inspire confidence.)
But Cathy manages to clean herself up, and we later see her dressed to the nines in a fancy drawing room, surrounded by gentlemen and ladies — although the ladies, we should mention, might be selling certain favors to the gentlemen. "Evil is not always apparent at first glance," Cathy muses. "It can come cloaked in goodness, or beauty, or love." Adam's brother Charles warns him that "you need to get rid of her and throw her out. She is going to tear you to pieces, and I don't want to watch it." Wait... was Cathy the bad guy all along?
The East of Eden cast also includes Christopher Abbott and Mike Faist
Joining Florence Pugh in the cast of Netflix's "East of Eden" adaptation are Christopher Abbott ("Girls") as Cathy's husband Adam Trask, Mike Faist ("Challengers") as Adam's brother Charles, Hoon Lee ("Your Friends & Neighbors") as Lee, Tracy Letts ("The Lowdown") as Adam and Charles' father Cyrus, and Martha Plimpton ("Task") as Faye. Zoe Kazan — an actress known for movies like "The Big Sick" and "Ruby Sparks" — serves as writer and co-showrunner. (Kazan's grandfather Elia Kazan directed the 1955 film version of "East of Eden" that starred James Dean.)
The series "follows the Trask family through generations shaped by ambition, betrayal, and the haunting, indelible antihero Cathy Ames," per the official synopsis.
"East of Eden" debuts on Netflix on Thursday, October 1, with all seven episodes dropping at once. Press PLAY at the top for a sneak peek, and then tell us in the comments: Will you be watching?