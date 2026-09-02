East Of Eden Trailer: Florence Pugh Leads Netflix's Sweeping Literary Adaptation

A classic work of literature is getting new life, thanks to Netflix.

The streamer has released a trailer for "East of Eden," a limited-series adaptation of the bestselling John Steinbeck novel starring Florence Pugh. In the trailer — which you can watch above — we meet Cathy Ames, played by Pugh, who meets and marries a young man named Adam Trask, played by "Girls" alum Christopher Abbott. But when he promises her she will be happy, we can't help but notice that her smile quickly fades. (That shot of her lying on the floor with her face covered in blood doesn't exactly inspire confidence.)

But Cathy manages to clean herself up, and we later see her dressed to the nines in a fancy drawing room, surrounded by gentlemen and ladies — although the ladies, we should mention, might be selling certain favors to the gentlemen. "Evil is not always apparent at first glance," Cathy muses. "It can come cloaked in goodness, or beauty, or love." Adam's brother Charles warns him that "you need to get rid of her and throw her out. She is going to tear you to pieces, and I don't want to watch it." Wait... was Cathy the bad guy all along?