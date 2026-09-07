5 Best Kaley Cuoco TV Roles, Ranked
Kaley Cuoco is best known for portraying Penny — the witty waitress and aspiring actor (and eventual pharmaceutical sales rep) with a gang of nerdy friends — on "The Big Bang Theory." Paid quite handsomely for her efforts, Cuoco and the other top "Big Bang" cast members eventually commanded a $1 million an episode salary, putting them in the same conversation as the "Friends" stars who helped pave the way for them.
But while playing Penny is Cuoco's most famous gig, she's had plenty of other cool TV roles over her career. Cuoco has been in the entertainment industry for over 30 years, which means her resume is long. And while she's made a stake in both television and film, this list will focus on Cuoco's five best television roles. Keep reading to see how "The Big Bang Theory" factors into things, along with how Cuoco feels about her most popular role.
Charmed
Kaley Cuoco was a series regular on "Charmed" during its final season. She played Billie Jenkins, a young witch on the brink of uncovering her full potential. She sought mentorship from the Charmed Ones: Piper, Phoebe, and Paige, who she became close with. Eventually, Billie ended up on opposing sides after reuniting with her sister, Christy, who had been brainwashed to hate The Charmed Ones by The Triads, their long-time foes.
Although Billie was a divisive character among fans, who weren't always happy with her presence during the final season, Cuoco infused the show with new, fun energy nearly a decade into its run. Yes, Billie made questionable decisions, but Cuoco's natural charisma often overshadowed her shortcomings (some of the time). You know, at least until she turned on everyone's favorite trio of witches (before redeeming herself in the end). So while Billie may not have been everyone's favorite character, the role gave Cuoco plenty to work with.
8 Simple Rules
Kaley Cuoco starred as Bridget Hennessy on "8 Simple Rules." The eldest of three kids, Bridget should've been an example for her siblings, but in earlier episodes, she was painted as shallow, caring about only dating and her appearance. However, these traits set her up to butt heads with her father Paul, played by the late John Ritter. Despite Bridget's apparent lack of depth, Cuoco effortlessly held her own in comedic scenes opposite the comedy legend.
Unfortunately, "8 Simple Rules" never met its full potential. The beloved show was eventually cancelled after experiencing a major drop in ratings, following the death of star John Ritter ahead of the Season 2 premiere. "John was the center of that show," Katey Sagal, who starred in the series as Cate Hennessy, told Today in September 2022. "It wasn't even about the show ... It was about losing this incredible person and way too early," she added.
Harley Quinn
From 2019-2025, Kaley Cuoco voiced Harley Quinn for the highly-anticipated "Harley Quinn" series. Although many voice actors have taken on the ball of colorful chaos over the years, Cuoco's interpretation of Harley has drawn a massive fanbase, with many viewers loving her fun, energetic portrayal. Unsurprisingly, Cuoco was just as excited to have the chance to lend her voice to Harley.
"Harley's iconic. She's a bad***. She is female empowerment to a T," Cuoco said during the 2019 TV Critics' Association press tour (via E! News). "Leaving this guy, leaving the Joker and falling back in, it's like a real relationship. This stuff happens in real life. I think she's just a bad***, and she always has been, and she always will be, and she dances to the beat of her own drum." She also enjoyed leaning into Harley's coarse dialogue. Citing her own "potty mouth," Cuoco said, "It's been great to be able to just scream and cuss and fight."
The Flight Attendant
Although Kaley Cuoco is mostly known for her comedy chops, she also knows how to bring the drama, and "The Flight Attendant" is proof of that. Airing from 2020-2022, the HBO Max dramedy starred Cuoco as Cassie Bowden, a flight attendant navigating alcoholism.
Unfortunately, Cassie's life gets much more complicated once she's thrown in the middle of a murder mystery after waking up in bed next to a dead man. Although "The Flight Attendant" only aired for two seasons, the role of Cassie gave Cuoco another vehicle to explore grittier subject matter unavailable to her during her time on "The Big Bang Theory." The role also yielded her three Emmy nominations (two for acting and one for producing).
The Big Bang Theory
We couldn't have a list about Kaley Cuoco's best TV roles and not include her time as Penny on "The Big Bang Theory." While an actor's most popular role isn't always their best, in the case of Cuoco's Penny, they are one and the same.
Whether the gorgeous, yet down-to-earth blonde was taking super genius Sheldon Cooper down a few pegs, trying to school her boyfriend (and eventual husband) Leonard Hofstadter on how to be a little bit cooler, or even helping Amy Farrah Fowler fulfill her dream of finally having a BFF, Penny served as the perfect counter balance to her nerdy pals.
Unsurprisingly, Cuoco has revealed that she's willing to double back on Penny. "I would absolutely reprise that role," she told People in 2024. "I love that character, and I always will."