5 Best Kaley Cuoco TV Roles, Ranked

Kaley Cuoco is best known for portraying Penny — the witty waitress and aspiring actor (and eventual pharmaceutical sales rep) with a gang of nerdy friends — on "The Big Bang Theory." Paid quite handsomely for her efforts, Cuoco and the other top "Big Bang" cast members eventually commanded a $1 million an episode salary, putting them in the same conversation as the "Friends" stars who helped pave the way for them.

But while playing Penny is Cuoco's most famous gig, she's had plenty of other cool TV roles over her career. Cuoco has been in the entertainment industry for over 30 years, which means her resume is long. And while she's made a stake in both television and film, this list will focus on Cuoco's five best television roles. Keep reading to see how "The Big Bang Theory" factors into things, along with how Cuoco feels about her most popular role.