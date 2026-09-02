Save The Dates: Judge Judy Primetime Tribute, Ludwig Christmas Special, And More
Judge Judy is getting her day in court — in primetime.
To celebrate the 30th anniversary of her daytime courtroom show's premiere, CBS will air a 90-minute special, "Judge Judy: Unfiltered, Unforgettable," on Tuesday, September 22 at 8 p.m., with the special also available to stream the next day on Paramount+. The special "reveals how the last three decades cemented Judy Sheindlin (aka 'Judge Judy') as one of television's most iconic personalities," per the official synopsis, and "also includes interviews with some of Hollywood's biggest stars and entertainment pioneers," such as Amy Poehler, RuPaul, Samuel L. Jackson, and Steven Spielberg.
Sheindlin was a family court judge in New York City before debuting as a TV judge on "Judge Judy" in 1996, rendering her verdict on real small claims cases with a signature blend of brains and sass. "Judge Judy" became a massive hit in syndication, running for 25 seasons; Sheindlin then moved to Amazon for the courtroom show "Judy Justice," which premiered in 2021 and is currently airing its fourth season on Prime Video.
In other scheduling news...
- BritBox's detective series "Ludwig" will air a Christmas special this holiday season, with Sir David Suchet (aka TV's "Poirot") joining as a guest star. The episode "sees John, Lucy, and Henry arrive at a remote Christmas-themed hotel for what should have been a much-needed escape, when a sudden blackout turns the festivities into a locked-room murder mystery."
- A six-part documentary about NBC's "The Office," titled "Fan Level Midnight: Devoted to The Office," will premiere this Sunday, September 7 on Peacock. The series "explores the enduring legacy, cultural impact, and devoted fanbase behind the beloved series through never-before-heard stories, original interviews with cast and creatives including Kathy Bates, Seth Rogen, and Andy Buckley, archival interviews, and more."
- "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" returns for a new season on Sunday, October 4 at 8 p.m. on TLC, featuring "five new couples and two returning pairs as their journeys take them across Ghana, Singapore, France, Italy, Australia, and Mexico."
- Stand-up comedian Nimesh Patel's Netflix special "Nimesh Patel: Buy the Dip" will premiere Tuesday, September 22 on the streamer, where Patel "takes aim at the absurdity of parenting, the insanity of his Indian family, and the rampant corruption in D.C."
- AMC+ has released a trailer for "Kill Jackie," starring Catherine Zeta-Jones as a former drug smuggler on the run, premiering Friday, October 2: