Save The Dates: Judge Judy Primetime Tribute, Ludwig Christmas Special, And More

Judge Judy is getting her day in court — in primetime.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of her daytime courtroom show's premiere, CBS will air a 90-minute special, "Judge Judy: Unfiltered, Unforgettable," on Tuesday, September 22 at 8 p.m., with the special also available to stream the next day on Paramount+. The special "reveals how the last three decades cemented Judy Sheindlin (aka 'Judge Judy') as one of television's most iconic personalities," per the official synopsis, and "also includes interviews with some of Hollywood's biggest stars and entertainment pioneers," such as Amy Poehler, RuPaul, Samuel L. Jackson, and Steven Spielberg.

Sheindlin was a family court judge in New York City before debuting as a TV judge on "Judge Judy" in 1996, rendering her verdict on real small claims cases with a signature blend of brains and sass. "Judge Judy" became a massive hit in syndication, running for 25 seasons; Sheindlin then moved to Amazon for the courtroom show "Judy Justice," which premiered in 2021 and is currently airing its fourth season on Prime Video.