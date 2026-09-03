Quote Of The Day By Sarah Snook: 'I Think Some Things Are Just Meant To Happen, You Can't Change Your Fate...'

Sarah Snook may have received international praise for playing businesswoman Shiv Roy in "Succession," one of the best HBO original series of all time, but she's been a working actor since the late 2000s. She's starred in a handful of Australian TV shows, including medical drama "All Saints" and "Packed to the Rafters," and played a ghost named Antonia in the supernatural comedy "Spirited."

With "Succession," the world learned how talented Snook really is when Shiv Roy's complicated relationship with her family became appointment-viewing television after the series debuted in 2018. The HBO show went on to become one of TV's all-time greatest dramas.

In the years since the series ended, Snook has led Peacock's gripping missing child drama "All Her Fault," and she's been tapped to lead "The Birds" remake. Snook's career is only continuing to rise, and that's why she's today's quote of the day.