Quote Of The Day By Sarah Snook: 'I Think Some Things Are Just Meant To Happen, You Can't Change Your Fate...'
Sarah Snook may have received international praise for playing businesswoman Shiv Roy in "Succession," one of the best HBO original series of all time, but she's been a working actor since the late 2000s. She's starred in a handful of Australian TV shows, including medical drama "All Saints" and "Packed to the Rafters," and played a ghost named Antonia in the supernatural comedy "Spirited."
With "Succession," the world learned how talented Snook really is when Shiv Roy's complicated relationship with her family became appointment-viewing television after the series debuted in 2018. The HBO show went on to become one of TV's all-time greatest dramas.
In the years since the series ended, Snook has led Peacock's gripping missing child drama "All Her Fault," and she's been tapped to lead "The Birds" remake. Snook's career is only continuing to rise, and that's why she's today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Sarah Snook
"I think some things are just meant to happen, you can't change your fate. Maybe we have a small amount of control."
Sarah Snook's quote comes from a 2014 interview with Marie Claire, which has been circulated via Yahoo. The sit-down came before the premiere of Snook's science-fiction movie "Predestination," where she plays a mysterious individual caught up in a complicated time-travel plot that questions the notion of fate. Because of the film's deeply philosophical nature, the Australian star was asked about her belief in cosmic ideas such as destiny.
Deeper meaning of Sarah Snook's quote — things happen the way they're meant to
Sarah Snook's aforementioned quote sounds ominous at first glance, but the idea is actually quite affirming. Per Snook, though things are meant to happen, we still have a small degree of free-will when it comes to the circumstances of our lives. Choices aren't necessarily an illusion — things are meant to happen because we have made a series of specific decisions.
Even if you were always meant to come across this article, you still had to make the choice to open it. You debated whether or not to read more about what the "Succession" star had to say about life and fate, and you followed that curiosity. If you hadn't, well, you'd have no concept of even reading this sentence.
Snook's words also confirm that wherever you are in life right now is where you're meant to be and that the path you've taken is the one you're meant to be on.
More quotes by Sarah Snook
- "I mean, every time you get a role, you're like: 'Oh, this one's the one. I'm going to really work out and get fit and look like the movie star I would hope to become or have a career doing.' And every time, I'm like: 'Can I really be f**king subscribing to an unrealistic beauty standard that then perpetuates and makes more women unhappy because they feel like they can't attain something that's not actually realistic anyway?'" — from a 2021 interview with Vogue Australia
- "If I was having a fit about not fitting into a dress in the way that I wanted to, or not feeling the right sort of confidence level that I wanted to, it was like 'Well, what are you going to do about this Sarah? Are you just going to complain all day or all night, or are you going to buck up and get out there and do something? You know, you can. You're allowed to. I acknowledge your feelings. You're allowed to be upset. But make a decision.' Just develop an alter ego who believes in you a little bit more than maybe you do at the time. — from a 2021 interview with Glamour UK
- "I've certainly always felt pretty strongly about being proud of oneself ... Oftentimes I find, as a woman, you're more likely to be far more cruel to yourself than you ever are about other people or to other people. Why can't you give yourself the grace and kindness as well? That's not always easy, of course." — from a 2021 interview with Glamour UK