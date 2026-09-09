5 DC Comics Characters Who Have Never Had Their Own TV Show (But Should)
Over the years, the DC Universe has flourished on the small screen as well as the big — but there's still room for more characters to step into the spotlight. Of course, The CW's Arrowverse TV shows proved that less well-known heroes can thrive in live action, with its bold approach of interconnected stories even leading to a "Crisis on Infinite Earths" miniseries.
Although the Arrowverse introduced entire legions of beloved DC Comics characters, there are still some that have never had their own TV show. Thankfully, James Gunn has continued his streak of off-the-wall projects with wild offerings like "Peacemaker" and "Creature Commandos." Meanwhile, "Lanterns," starring Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, is on track to become one of the best shows streaming on HBO Max.
Since there are so many weird and wonderful characters in the source material, it's no surprise that there are a good handful of DC Comics characters who have still never had their own TV show. Some of the heroes on this list may have appeared in animation and live action over the years, but none of them have ever led their own series — even though they really should.
The Question
Batman might be the world's greatest detective, but he doesn't patrol the streets in a fedora and trenchcoat ... The Question, however, certainly does. Like most DC Comics characters, there are a few versions of this vigilante out there, but DC Studios should focus on Renee Montoya. She's the GCPD detective who becomes the new version of The Question after she quits her job and her girlfriend walks out on her. Since the story of an aging hero teaching a rookie is a tale old as time, there's one specific book the DCU ought to adapt: "The Question: All Along The Watchtower."
In this story, the Justice League recruits Montoya to become the sheriff of the Watchtower, the team's orbital base of operations, because there is something wrong with it and nobody can figure out what it is. An adaptation of this comic would slot in perfectly among the other movies and shows in the DCU, not least because of how many heroes (and villains) pop up throughout. And it never hurts to focus on a character like Montoya, who is essentially a badass space detective. We're talking cosmic leopards, a superhero bar, cyborg Superman — and it's even got a shoo-in for the perfect theme song! We'll take our check now, Mr. Gunn.
Etrigan the Demon
Jason Blood is a medieval knight who was once bound to a demon called Etrigan by Merlin. The pair have been intertwined ever since, making Blood functionally immortal. He's also able to transform into Etrigan whenever he needs by reciting a poem. Yet, while he might be a yellow-skinned, fire breathing demon, he has a few qualities that make him stand out from the usual monsters. Audiences have already seen just how great DC's creature work can be on the small screen thanks to 2017's "Swamp Thing" series, which mixed body horror and supernatural weirdness in equal measure.
There's room for talented creatives to do something really interesting with Etrigan the Demon, and the story has all sorts of Jekyll-and-Hyde subtext that it could play with if it wanted to. The line between man and monster is a little similar to the Hulk, of course, but there's plenty of room for Etrigan the Demon to feel unique to DC compared to Marvel's irradiated rage monster.
While he's not as well known as other DC heroes, Etrigan has a wealthy comic history: He's waged wars in Hell, fought the Justice League themselves, and once ran for US President. So, there's plenty of material for the show to tap into — it could even straddle horror-comedy, depending on who was writing and directing.
Zatanna
If you want to lean into a more typical hero on the supernatural side of the DCU, Zatanna would be the perfect fit. She's able to use magic like her father, Giovanni Zatara, and also works as a stage magician while fighting demons, spirits, and monsters. The perfect basis for a show would be the 2026 comic run by Jamal Campbell, in which she becomes the first Primus Magus on Earth for nearly a millennia and is tasked with overseeing the world of magic.
This would be a broader adventure compared to one starring, say, Etrigan, and it would establish how different dimensions, factions, and creatures exist in the DCU. It's not just magic and mayhem, either — there's also the more personal story of Zatanna trying to live up to the legacy left by her father, who sacrifices himself in "Swamp Thing" #50 by taking on "The Great Evil Beast."
Zatanna is also a member of the Justice League Dark, a team made up of other magic users and supernatural beings. Warner Bros. has reportedly been trying to get a live-action JLD project off the ground for years. Maybe Zatanna can fling the doors wide open for the team's long overdue debut?
Mister Terrific
Because he's goddamn Mister Terrific, that's why! This one might be cheating, since there are rumors that a "Mister Terrific" spin-off series is in the works — but it hasn't happened yet. Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) is one of the smartest people on the planet in the DC Universe, balancing technical know-how and detective skills to become the ultimate jack-of-all-trades that the Justice League — sorry, Justice Gang— needs. While his tech and gadgets helped him steal the spotlight in 2025's "Superman," the show should explore what really makes him tick, and there's a perfect book out there that could serve as inspiration.
"Strange Adventures," by Tom King, Mitch Gerads, and Evan Shaner, sees Batman recruit Mister Terrific to investigate whether a spacefaring hero, Adam Strange, is actually an intergalactic war criminal. Since Batman hasn't been introduced to the DCU just yet, the role could easily be swapped out for Superman. Equally, though, if James Gunn wants to introduce Batman in a Mister Terrific series, then why not? This is mainly an excuse to get more from Edi Gathegi's version of Mister Terrific, as his mix of smarts and confidence made him such a joy to watch.
Martian Manhunter
If DC wants to go with something truly special, there's always Martian Manhunter. In the usual DC continuity, he's a shapeshifting alien with a variety of psychic powers and struggles with the weight of being an alien on Earth. But in the recent comics series "Absolute Martian Manhunter," writer Deniz Camp and artist Javier Rodríguez took a more artistic stab at the character — with stunning results. The story sees FBI Agent John Jones become a host for an entity called The Martian in the small town of Middleton, Colorado. The Martian grants Jones the ability to see other people's thoughts, their memories, and so on, and all of this is manifested via colorful, psychedelic smoke.
As he comes to grips with his powers, Jones slowly uncovers a conspiracy in his small town, which involves another metaphysical entity that's turning people into more vicious versions of themselves. An adaptation of this book could be ambitious, trippy, and downright brilliant. It would obviously be visually stunning in live action, especially if it leans into the colorful aspects of The Martian's powers. But an animated series in the style of Rodríguez's art would arguably serve the source material better. DC Studios has already been experimenting with animated shows recently with projects such as "Creature Commandos" and the upcoming "Mister Miracle" series. However it comes across on our screens, though, DC needs to give John Jones and The Martian the screentime they deserve!