5 DC Comics Characters Who Have Never Had Their Own TV Show (But Should)

Over the years, the DC Universe has flourished on the small screen as well as the big — but there's still room for more characters to step into the spotlight. Of course, The CW's Arrowverse TV shows proved that less well-known heroes can thrive in live action, with its bold approach of interconnected stories even leading to a "Crisis on Infinite Earths" miniseries.

Although the Arrowverse introduced entire legions of beloved DC Comics characters, there are still some that have never had their own TV show. Thankfully, James Gunn has continued his streak of off-the-wall projects with wild offerings like "Peacemaker" and "Creature Commandos." Meanwhile, "Lanterns," starring Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, is on track to become one of the best shows streaming on HBO Max.

Since there are so many weird and wonderful characters in the source material, it's no surprise that there are a good handful of DC Comics characters who have still never had their own TV show. Some of the heroes on this list may have appeared in animation and live action over the years, but none of them have ever led their own series — even though they really should.