Tim Curry Played A Major Role In A Forgotten '80s Halloween TV Movie
As the world mourns the loss of Tim Curry, more people are diving back into his catalogue of amazing performances and finding a few lost gems. One such nugget comes in the form of a British made-for-TV Halloween movie that's become a cult classic over the years. Even though Tim Curry's performance is brief, it's a performance that people return to each and every Halloween. "The Worst Witch" premiered in 1986 and was based on a children's book of the same name. The story revolves around Mildred Hubble, a clumsy aspiring witch at an all-girls witches academy.
The movie managed to pull in a star-studded cast despite a rather low budget look. The cast included "Game of Thrones" actress Diana Rigg as the mean Miss Hardbroom, "The Facts of Life" star Charlotte Rae as the headmistress Miss Cackle (and her evil twin sister), and there was a young star-in-the-making Fairuza Balk as the worst witch herself, Mildred. If you were lucky enough to catch this gem when it aired, you'll likely remember Tim Curry as the Grand Wizard above everyone else. Curry's presence is teased throughout the film, with his character set to make an appearance at the school on Halloween night. And while he only shows up for a few moments, his signature scene was all it took to turn a corny Halloween special into a bonafide holiday cult classic.
Tim Curry's musical performance has become a Halloween favorite
Although it's abundantly clear "The Worst Witch" wasn't a big budget production, this clearly didn't matter to Tim Curry. He arrives on the scene flying with the aid of his very large cape (and some dreadful green effects), and immediately dominates the scene. Before long, he launches into a musical number that steals the show and remains the most memorable part of this entire special. "Anything Can Happen On Halloween" may not be brilliant lyrically, and the music certainly isn't Broadway-worthy, but Curry's all gas, no brakes performance sells the song. What makes his performance stand out even more is the completely terrible special effects around, behind, and on top of him during the number.
Even by 1986 standards, the effects came off as low-budget — but by today's standards, they're shockingly silly yet still charming. All the while, Curry is giving the performance of a lifetime. There have been other adaptations of "The Worst Witch" since the original TV movie released, including a 1998 British television series and even a 2017 Netflix reboot. But nothing will quite be able to match the goofy, campy, gloriously '80s aesthetic that makes the original required Halloween viewing for millennials and Gen Xers alike.