Tim Curry Played A Major Role In A Forgotten '80s Halloween TV Movie

As the world mourns the loss of Tim Curry, more people are diving back into his catalogue of amazing performances and finding a few lost gems. One such nugget comes in the form of a British made-for-TV Halloween movie that's become a cult classic over the years. Even though Tim Curry's performance is brief, it's a performance that people return to each and every Halloween. "The Worst Witch" premiered in 1986 and was based on a children's book of the same name. The story revolves around Mildred Hubble, a clumsy aspiring witch at an all-girls witches academy.

The movie managed to pull in a star-studded cast despite a rather low budget look. The cast included "Game of Thrones" actress Diana Rigg as the mean Miss Hardbroom, "The Facts of Life" star Charlotte Rae as the headmistress Miss Cackle (and her evil twin sister), and there was a young star-in-the-making Fairuza Balk as the worst witch herself, Mildred. If you were lucky enough to catch this gem when it aired, you'll likely remember Tim Curry as the Grand Wizard above everyone else. Curry's presence is teased throughout the film, with his character set to make an appearance at the school on Halloween night. And while he only shows up for a few moments, his signature scene was all it took to turn a corny Halloween special into a bonafide holiday cult classic.