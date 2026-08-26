Tim Curry: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of The Rocky Horror Picture Show Star

Following the death of Hollywood icon Tim Curry on August 25, social media is being flooded with tributes to the late actor, both from those who were fortunate enough to know and worth with him, and from those who simply admired his incredible career.

Luke Evans ("The Alienist"), who recently completed his run as Frank-N-Furter in Broadway's "The Rocky Horror Show," shared a letter he recently wrote to Curry, who famously portrayed the character in 1975's "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."

"He was a force, a bright fierce flame, an exquisite charm and that rich vocal tone," Evans writes on Instagram. "He was an inspiration to me and so many more people for the roles he played and the effect he had on so many of us. There will only be one Tim Curry. All the rest of us will just have to do our best to emulate some of the magic of that role that I've just spent seven months playing."

Carol Burnett ("Palm Royale"), who starred opposite Curry in the 1982 film version of the musical "Annie," shared a clip of their performance on Instagram. "We had such a wonderful time working together," Burnett writes. "Nobody could play lovable villains better than he could.He was a dear friend.I was blessed to know him."

Michael McKean ("Better Call Saul"), who shared the screen with Curry in 1985's "Clue," recalls the last time he spoke with the actor. "My last conversation with Tim Curry was about life and love and laughter," McKean writes on X. "The grim physical state he found himself in has now ended, a blessing. Our blessing was that we had Tim Curry in our lives. RIP, my friend."

Elaine Hendrix (The CW's "Dynasty") recalled Curry being "the kindest man" when they worked together on the 1995 film "Lover's Knot." She writes on Instagram, "I adored him up close and from a far since discovering 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' while I was in high school. I was a huge fan of him! What a talent. What a gentleman. What an honor. RIP Tim."

Read on for more tributes to the late, great Curry from his Hollywood co-workers and fans.