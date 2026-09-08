Why Tucker From Lioness Looks So Familiar

Paramount+'s high-octane spy thriller "Lioness" boasts a top-tier cast of A-listers, including Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, and Morgan Freeman. But there's also a talented roster of longtime TV actors, many of whom you're likely to recognize from previous roles — such as LaMonica Garrett, who plays Tucker.

Created by "Yellowstone" mastermind Taylor Sheridan, "Lioness" revolves around an elite CIA program in which female operatives go undercover to strike at target organizations from the inside. Tucker is a seasoned CIA Special Activities Division operative and Marine Raider who brings some muscle to Joe's (Saldaña's) team.

This isn't the first time Garrett has played a commanding figure on TV. Fans of FX's "Sons of Anarchy" will likely recognize him as San Joaquin's Deputy Sheriff Cane, a role he carried from Seasons 4 through 7. On ABC's "Designated Survivor," he kept the president safe as straight-arrow Secret Service agent Mike Ritter. Comic book die-hards will also know his face from CW's Arrowverse, where he pulled double duty as the cosmic entities Mar Novu/the Monitor and the Anti-Monitor during the massive crossover event "Crisis on Infinite Earths."