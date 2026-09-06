Quote Of The Day By Maya Hawke: 'I Think The World Is In So Much Chaos And In So Much Pain, That Actually Now Enthusiasm Is The Move! It's...'

Maya Hawke might be best known for playing the charming, loyal Robin Buckley in "Stranger Things," but the actor/singer-songwriter made her television debut in BBC's "Little Women." Hawke played Jo March in the mini series, and went on to star in shows like "The Good Lord Bird" and "The American Revolution."

Hawke has also starred in several movies, including "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," "Do Revenge," "Asteroid City," and "Maestro." She is slated to play a young version of Wiress, the District 3 victor, in the upcoming "Hunger Games" prequel "Sunrise on the Reaping." For her work on "Stranger Things," Hawke earned a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and won the Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress in Streaming Presentation.

Hawke has emerged as a refreshing presence among a new generation of actors, consistently aiming for varied roles. That is why she is today's quote of the day.