Quote Of The Day By Maya Hawke: 'I Think The World Is In So Much Chaos And In So Much Pain, That Actually Now Enthusiasm Is The Move! It's...'
Maya Hawke might be best known for playing the charming, loyal Robin Buckley in "Stranger Things," but the actor/singer-songwriter made her television debut in BBC's "Little Women." Hawke played Jo March in the mini series, and went on to star in shows like "The Good Lord Bird" and "The American Revolution."
Hawke has also starred in several movies, including "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," "Do Revenge," "Asteroid City," and "Maestro." She is slated to play a young version of Wiress, the District 3 victor, in the upcoming "Hunger Games" prequel "Sunrise on the Reaping." For her work on "Stranger Things," Hawke earned a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and won the Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress in Streaming Presentation.
Hawke has emerged as a refreshing presence among a new generation of actors, consistently aiming for varied roles. That is why she is today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Maya Hawke
"I think the world is in so much chaos and in so much pain, that actually now enthusiasm is the move! It's way cooler to see a movie and love it. It is stupid to hate things! There's not enough good stuff anymore to really be that judgey."
The above quote comes from Hawke's 2024 interview with The Talks. When asked about potential judgement that artists face while dabbling in more than one creative field, Hawke said that she believes caustic judgmental attitudes have been left in the past.
"I feel like we are in kind of a new era; I hope so anyway," the actor shared.
Hawke went on to say that in the end, judgement doesn't matter, as she has chosen to pursue whatever makes her happy. "It's funny because when I'm making art, I do not care what anyone will think when they see it or hear it," Hawke said.
Deeper meaning of Maya Hawke's quote — embrace enthusiasm
While art makes room for constructive criticism, quick judgment is often a detriment to genuine passion and enthusiasm. Hawke considers he own music career, which she juggles with her acting roles.
"I only care about what the song is asking for, that's all I'm considering when I'm making something," Hawke explains in the aforementioned interview. For her, the creative process should be exempt from external expectations and judgement, allowing the artist to create something that serves the ideas, and not an imaginary audience or critic.
Hawke also emphasized the importance of varied artistic processes, which shouldn't have narrow definitions. "My 'why' for making music and art is not better than anyone else's! ... I love process, and I am curious about other people's processes," she said.
More quotes from Maya Hawke
- "Yes, you can fail more continuously. So, it feels like failing is, in and of itself, an honorable act because it's an impermanent state where you're always aspiring to not fail the next time. But when you're in a permanent state of failure, by closing the door on something, that's when I get really sick to my stomach." — from a 2025 interview with Autre
- "I'm lucky to build relationships and build friendships, but if I'm not my own ally, if I'm not my own best friend, then really I can't be anyone else's either." — from a 2020 interview with Atwood Magazine
- "[Friendship is] the most beautiful thing in the world. I mean, there's nothing more special than friendship. And, you know, it can be found in all places. A friendship can be developed between a mother and a son, between two lovers. It can be everywhere. I think it is one of the most important flames of love because it is the most long-lasting." — from a 2025 interview with Grazia