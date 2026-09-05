TVLine's Performer Of The Week: Anson Mount

THE PERFORMER | Anson Mount

THE SHOW | "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds"

THE EPISODE | "Like Chronitons Through the Hourglass" (September 3, 2026)

THE PERFORMANCE | When we learned this week's "Strange New Worlds" would play out in the style of a classic TV soap opera, we expected the gauzy lighting and heated melodrama. (Yes, someone got slapped in the face.) But we weren't expecting Captain Pike to finally get real about the grief he's been trying to outrun since he lost his beloved girlfriend Marie Batel. Anson Mount rose to the occasion, too, digging deep into Pike's buried pain and delivering a massive emotional breakthrough a full season in the making.

At first, Mount was fully onboard for the soap opera-styled antics, flashing a befuddled look as Pike awoke to find his fellow crewmates speaking in overly dramatic tones while lilting music cues arose from nowhere. Pike was diagnosed with "cosmic amnesia" — gasp! — and found himself chatting with the ship's therapist Dr. Chivers, played by soap icon Deidre Hall. This was all the work of Q trainee Trelane, who made Pike deal with heightened drama like Uhura believing he's her father, and Mount made Pike's annoyance plain as he battled against Trelane's manipulations. But Uhura's claim also brought back memories of the alternate timeline Pike lived where he and Batel raised a daughter named Juliet together, and Mount was visibly shaken as Pike discovered Juliet in his quarters, hugging her tight and telling her: "I want this to be real. I want it so badly."

Tears started to well in Mount's eyes as Pike said a fond farewell to his daughter, adding a poignant "I love you." And the whole ordeal led Pike to sit down with Dr. Chivers again, finally facing the loss of Marie (and of Juliet) and how much it still weighs on him. The life he lived with Marie and Juliet wasn't real, but it was real to him, and Mount got choked up as Pike remembered teaching Juliet how to read and then walking her down the aisle. He finally collapsed in jagged sobs, admitting, "I miss her so much." Mount has quietly been putting together a stellar body of acting work as Pike, and this week was another reminder that his performance deserves to stand right alongside that of any "Star Trek" captain. — Dave Nemetz

Scroll down to see who got an Honorable Mention shout-out this week...