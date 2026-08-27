Furious Renewed For Season 2 At Hulu

Hulu will continue to feel "Furious" for the foreseeable future: The streamer has renewed its freshman crime drama for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

The pickup comes four days before the show's Season 1 finale releases Monday, August 31.

Hailing from series creator Elizabeth Meriwether ("New Girl"), "Furious" — which TVLine named one of the best shows of 2026 thus far — stars Emmy Rossum as Alice Black, an FBI agent on the hunt for a mysterious and calculating female serial killer (played by Lola Petticrew, who was crowned TVLine's Performer of the Week for their work in the show's fifth episode).

"Both walk their own paths toward justice, and as their lives start to intertwine, the line between right and wrong begins to blur," the official logline reads. The cast also includes Quincy Tyler Bernstine as Alice's FBI colleague Nora Washington, and Scoot McNairy as NYPD homicide detective Danny Kelly, along with recurring guest stars Jake Lacy, Rob Delaney, Hope Davis, Rob Yang, and Steve Way.

TVLine's handy Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Thursday's "Furious" pickup. Are you happy to hear the show will be back for more episodes? Tell us below!