Silo Sets Premiere Date For Fourth And Final Season On Apple TV — Plus, Get A Sneak Peek

One chapter of "Silo" ends... and the final chapter is already set to begin.

The fourth and final season of the post-apocalyptic thriller will debut Friday, July 9, 2027 on Apple TV, the streamer announced on Friday — the same day the Season 3 finale premiered. (Apple TV announced that Season 4 would be the final season back in December 2024 when it renewed the series for two more seasons.)

Apple TV has also released a teaser trailer for the final season (which you can watch above), with flashbacks to the nuclear explosion that sent Daniel and Helen running for cover in the silos in the final episodes of Season 3. In the teaser, Paul sends out a message to the other silos that "there are other silos out there just like ours," but "one silo controls the rest." He blames that silo for spreading the lie that "the air outside will kill us," noting that they also tried to poison them, "but they failed." We see flashes of people running, water gushing, and Juliette firing at a flying drone as Paul credits her for saving all of their lives. In a tunnel, she runs into Daniel and demands to know who he is — but he doesn't know.