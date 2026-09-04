Silo Sets Premiere Date For Fourth And Final Season On Apple TV — Plus, Get A Sneak Peek
One chapter of "Silo" ends... and the final chapter is already set to begin.
The fourth and final season of the post-apocalyptic thriller will debut Friday, July 9, 2027 on Apple TV, the streamer announced on Friday — the same day the Season 3 finale premiered. (Apple TV announced that Season 4 would be the final season back in December 2024 when it renewed the series for two more seasons.)
Apple TV has also released a teaser trailer for the final season (which you can watch above), with flashbacks to the nuclear explosion that sent Daniel and Helen running for cover in the silos in the final episodes of Season 3. In the teaser, Paul sends out a message to the other silos that "there are other silos out there just like ours," but "one silo controls the rest." He blames that silo for spreading the lie that "the air outside will kill us," noting that they also tried to poison them, "but they failed." We see flashes of people running, water gushing, and Juliette firing at a flying drone as Paul credits her for saving all of their lives. In a tunnel, she runs into Daniel and demands to know who he is — but he doesn't know.
Silo debuted on Apple TV in 2023
"Silo" is set in a post-apocalyptic future where thousands of survivors live underground in silos. Rebecca Ferguson stars as engineer Juliette, with Common as security chief Robert and Alexandria Riley as Robert's wife Camille. Chinaza Uche co-stars as Paul, with Harriet Walter as Martha, Ashley Zukerman as Daniel Keene, and Jessica Henwick as Helen Drew.
The just-completed Season 3 revealed "an origin story set centuries earlier, while continuing the saga of a dystopian society of 10,000 people living underground under mysterious circumstances," according to the official synopsis. "In the present, Juliette Nichols survives her forced 'cleaning' but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat. Meanwhile, in the 'Before Times,' journalist Helen Drew and Congressman Daniel Keene uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences."
Press PLAY at the top for a first look at the final season of "Silo," and then drop your thoughts and theories in a comment below.