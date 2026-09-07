Lanterns Introduces DC Universe's First Live-Action Vegan Superhero

When you think of veganism, what's the first word that pops into your mind? Perhaps it's something obvious like "tofu." If you have a positive opinion of non-carnivorous dietary restrictions, the word could be "compassion" — or, if animal rights activism annoys you, it could be "preachy." But, regardless of your preexisting bias, the word you immediately associate with veganism is almost certainly not "badass"... unless you've been watching "Lanterns."

Outspoken vegan John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), one of the co-leads, comes across as stoic, no-nonsense, and pragmatic. If his personality alone isn't enough to distance him from the crunchy idealism often associated with a vegan lifestyle, before becoming an ostensible full-time backup Green Lantern, John Stewart's old job was doing secret assassinations for the U.S. Government.

Killing human beings — even if he doesn't eat them afterwards — probably isn't totally compatible with strict herbivore values. But we'll give him a pass, because vegans have a public relations problem. An informal survey of college students reported on by Psychology Today in 2023 indicates that the default vegan in the public's mind looks like "a young, white woman, a hippie, with great skin who is middle-to-upper class" and "always feeling angry." While there's nothing at all wrong with angry white lady hippies, the global vegan community certainly benefits from multifaceted representation in pop culture. An ex-Marine sniper-turned-gritty-superhero absolutely disrupts the stereotype.