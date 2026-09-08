25 Years Ago, One Of The Most Popular Competition TV Shows Ever Premiered On CBS

Twenty-five years ago, in September 2001, television looked a lot different than it does today. "E.R." was in its prime, "Grey's Anatomy" was just an idea somewhere in Shonda Rhimes' mind, and the CSI franchise was less than a year old at CBS. The network was also becoming a leader in a relatively new genre of TV — the reality competition show. It sparked a phenomenon when a show called "Survivor" premiered in May 2000. Producers shipped strangers off to an island to brave the wilderness and outsmart one another, and they haven't stopped yet. Plus, a show called "Big Brother," featuring strangers isolated in a house together and competing to win America's favor and a cash prize, premiered months later in July 2000.

CBS was years away from learning if these shows had staying power or if America's attention span would last, but the network wasn't content with a couple of hits; it wanted a trifecta. So another competition show, called "The Amazing Race" — featuring 11 couples racing around the world from New York City and back again — premiered on September 5, 2001. NBC attempted to challenge "The Amazing Race" the same night with a reality competition show premiere of its own called "Lost," which featured three teams of two strangers dropped in an unknown location and racing each other to Manhattan. "Lost" lasted only one season, so it wasn't much of a battle. "The Amazing Race" will soon kick off Season 39.