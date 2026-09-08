Lanterns Star Aaron Pierre Played Malcolm X On An Overlooked Disney Plus Series
In HBO's "Lanterns," actor Aaron Pierre plays John Stewart, one of the DC Comics superheroes to hold the mantle of Green Lantern. But just over two years ago, he also stepped into the shoes of a real-life hero and delivered a powerhouse performance in a biographical TV drama that's often overlooked: National Geographic's "Genius."
The historical anthology first debuted in 2017 and concluded in 2024. In each season, "Genius" put the spotlight on history's most influential figures, starting with Albert Einstein, Pablo Picasso, and Aretha Franklin. The series' fourth and final installment, titled "Genius: MLK/X", aired on National Geographic and streamed on Disney+. The show explored the dual trajectories of Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, showcasing two civil rights icons who forged parallel paths toward equality.
Pierre took on the role of Malcolm X, starring opposite Kelvin Harrison Jr., who played MLK. On Rotten Tomatoes, "Genius: MLK/X" sports a 75% Tomatometer score, with mostly mixed to positive reviews. Major outlets often applauded Pierre's standout performance. Variety noted that while playing historical icons such as Malcolm X and MLK is always a burdensome task, both lead actors nailed capturing everything from the activists' distinct speech cadences to their posture and mannerisms. CNN, too, highlighted Pierre's performance, praising his ability to channel Malcolm's understated "quiet intensity."
Aaron Pierre said that Malcolm X was a 'hero in his household'
Taking on the role of such a towering figure was no light undertaking for Aaron Pierre. "I entered this with the utmost respect," Pierre told Gold Derby. "I entered it having done deep and extensive research, always wanting to serve this incredible leader, serve his legacy, serve his history, serve everything that he represented." The "Lanterns" star also told the outlet that playing Malcolm X was a "great honor," adding that the activist was always one of his personal heroes, one who had "always been a hero in my household."
During an interview with Time, Pierre admitted he was "terrified" when he first got the call about the role, immediately recognizing the "enormity of the responsibility" that came with it. As for perfectly replicating the speech and cadence of Malcolm X, that was largely due to the hours of archival footage he absorbed.
"Of course I [consulted] real-life footage of him where he was speaking, being interviewed and things like this," he told the outlet. "I wanted to get information as close to the truth as I could." There was also more than just getting Malcolm's voice right. Pierre even took on a grueling physical regimen to match Malcolm X's physique, revealing that he was "on the Stairmaster more or less every single day for six months."