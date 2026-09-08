Lanterns Star Aaron Pierre Played Malcolm X On An Overlooked Disney Plus Series

In HBO's "Lanterns," actor Aaron Pierre plays John Stewart, one of the DC Comics superheroes to hold the mantle of Green Lantern. But just over two years ago, he also stepped into the shoes of a real-life hero and delivered a powerhouse performance in a biographical TV drama that's often overlooked: National Geographic's "Genius."

The historical anthology first debuted in 2017 and concluded in 2024. In each season, "Genius" put the spotlight on history's most influential figures, starting with Albert Einstein, Pablo Picasso, and Aretha Franklin. The series' fourth and final installment, titled "Genius: MLK/X", aired on National Geographic and streamed on Disney+. The show explored the dual trajectories of Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, showcasing two civil rights icons who forged parallel paths toward equality.

Pierre took on the role of Malcolm X, starring opposite Kelvin Harrison Jr., who played MLK. On Rotten Tomatoes, "Genius: MLK/X" sports a 75% Tomatometer score, with mostly mixed to positive reviews. Major outlets often applauded Pierre's standout performance. Variety noted that while playing historical icons such as Malcolm X and MLK is always a burdensome task, both lead actors nailed capturing everything from the activists' distinct speech cadences to their posture and mannerisms. CNN, too, highlighted Pierre's performance, praising his ability to channel Malcolm's understated "quiet intensity."