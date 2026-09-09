The Rainmaker Gets Season 2 Premiere Date At USA — Plus, Watch An Exclusive Trailer

All rise: Another season of "The Rainmaker" is about to be in session.

Season 2 of the courtroom drama will premiere Friday, October 16 at 10 p.m. on USA, TVLine has learned. Plus, TVLine has an exclusive first look at the Season 2 trailer — which you can watch above — with Rudy getting a letter from a young boy named Victor Suffredes, who tells him, "I need a good lawyer." Victor is being held in a juvenile detention center, and "bad things happen here," he reports. "Real bad." (To prove it, we see a hulking guard giving the kid a swift backhand.)

Soon enough, Rudy is digging into Victor's files and discovering he was given three years in juvie for pulling a prank. When Rudy goes to court, though, he finds himself squaring off against his ex Sarah, who's now working for Amanda Vonn, a high-powered attorney who Bruiser affectionately calls "Medusa in Chanel." Oh, and Bruiser's ex-husband Tom shows up at her door saying he "got underwater with some bad people," so now they have two cases on the docket. Plus, Richard Kind joins the cast, John Slattery returns as Leo Drummond... and Deck finally passes the bar?! (Well, maybe.)