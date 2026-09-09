The Rainmaker Gets Season 2 Premiere Date At USA — Plus, Watch An Exclusive Trailer
All rise: Another season of "The Rainmaker" is about to be in session.
Season 2 of the courtroom drama will premiere Friday, October 16 at 10 p.m. on USA, TVLine has learned. Plus, TVLine has an exclusive first look at the Season 2 trailer — which you can watch above — with Rudy getting a letter from a young boy named Victor Suffredes, who tells him, "I need a good lawyer." Victor is being held in a juvenile detention center, and "bad things happen here," he reports. "Real bad." (To prove it, we see a hulking guard giving the kid a swift backhand.)
Soon enough, Rudy is digging into Victor's files and discovering he was given three years in juvie for pulling a prank. When Rudy goes to court, though, he finds himself squaring off against his ex Sarah, who's now working for Amanda Vonn, a high-powered attorney who Bruiser affectionately calls "Medusa in Chanel." Oh, and Bruiser's ex-husband Tom shows up at her door saying he "got underwater with some bad people," so now they have two cases on the docket. Plus, Richard Kind joins the cast, John Slattery returns as Leo Drummond... and Deck finally passes the bar?! (Well, maybe.)
Season 2 adds Merle Dandridge to the cast
"The Rainmaker" (based on the John Grisham bestseller) stars Milo Callaghan as Rudy Baylor, a young attorney who takes on big cases with the help of his boss Bruiser (Lana Parrilla) and paralegal Deck (P.J. Byrne). Madison Iseman plays Rudy's ex Sarah, with John Slattery as legal titan Leo F. Drummond. Plus, Season 2 adds Merle Dandridge ("Station 19") as Amanda Vonn, along with Austin Nichols ("One Tree Hill") as Bruiser's ex-husband Tom Cassady and Richard Kind ("Only Murders in the Building").
In Season 2, Rudy's firm "faces old adversaries and new ones in a case where the lives of hundreds of children hang in the balance, and where winning might be just as dangerous as losing," per the official description. Plus, "Rudy goes up against his former law school flame, Sarah Plankmore, in the courtroom at the behest of her mysterious new boss, Amanda Vonn, a powerful attorney whose agenda may be hiding a shocking international conspiracy," and "Bruiser's ex-husband Tom Cassady turns to her for help as his legal troubles threaten his life and that of the star pitcher of the minor league baseball team he coaches." (USA renewed "The Rainmaker" for Season 2 last October.)
Press PLAY at the top for a sneak peek at Season 2, and then tell us what you're hoping to see in a comment below.