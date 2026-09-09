Save The Dates: Rivals Returns, Disclosure Day On Peacock, And More

The drama is far from over for the residents of Rutshire: Hulu's "Rivals" will resume Season 2 on Wednesday, November 11 with a three-episode premiere, TVLine has learned. Part 2 will then continue weekly with a new episode dropping every Wednesday through December 2.

Based on Dame Jilly Cooper's best-selling Rutshire Chronicles novels, the new episodes pick up after the midseason finale, as "Tony Baddingham (David Tennant) and Declan O'Hara's (Aidan Turner) battle for the Cotswolds crown reaches fever pitch, while Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) is forced to confront his own personal demons," according to the official description. "Against a backdrop of hedonistic parties, Bonfire Night chaos, the Hampshire Hunt Ball, and a turbulent Christmas, affairs unravel, alliances fracture, and rivalries intensify. Caught in the middle of the frenzied franchise war, Taggie O'Hara must find the courage to follow her heart, while those around her face the consequences of ambition, power and secrets that can no longer remain hidden. But as Season 2 draws to a close, who will get their happy ending?"

Additional cast members include Nafessa Williams ("Black Lightning") as Cameron Cook, Bella Maclean ("Sex Education") as Taggie O'Hara, and Katherine Parkinson ("Humans") as Lizzie Vereker, among others.

The series was previously renewed for a 12-episode Season 3 back in June. (And if you really love the show, check out these 10 Best TV Shows Like Rivals.)