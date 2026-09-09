Save The Dates: Rivals Returns, Disclosure Day On Peacock, And More
The drama is far from over for the residents of Rutshire: Hulu's "Rivals" will resume Season 2 on Wednesday, November 11 with a three-episode premiere, TVLine has learned. Part 2 will then continue weekly with a new episode dropping every Wednesday through December 2.
Based on Dame Jilly Cooper's best-selling Rutshire Chronicles novels, the new episodes pick up after the midseason finale, as "Tony Baddingham (David Tennant) and Declan O'Hara's (Aidan Turner) battle for the Cotswolds crown reaches fever pitch, while Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) is forced to confront his own personal demons," according to the official description. "Against a backdrop of hedonistic parties, Bonfire Night chaos, the Hampshire Hunt Ball, and a turbulent Christmas, affairs unravel, alliances fracture, and rivalries intensify. Caught in the middle of the frenzied franchise war, Taggie O'Hara must find the courage to follow her heart, while those around her face the consequences of ambition, power and secrets that can no longer remain hidden. But as Season 2 draws to a close, who will get their happy ending?"
Additional cast members include Nafessa Williams ("Black Lightning") as Cameron Cook, Bella Maclean ("Sex Education") as Taggie O'Hara, and Katherine Parkinson ("Humans") as Lizzie Vereker, among others.
The series was previously renewed for a 12-episode Season 3 back in June. (And if you really love the show, check out these 10 Best TV Shows Like Rivals.)
In other scheduling news...
- Steven Spielberg's "Disclosure Day" will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning Friday, October 9. The sci-fi thriller follows a meteorologist (Emily Blunt) and a cybersecurity analyst (Josh O'Connor) who go on a mission to disclose the existence of aliens to the world, all while trying to evade a government contractor (Colin Firth) trying to stop them. Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo also star.
- Netflix's animated "Haunted Hotel" will return for its eight-episode Season 2 on Friday, October 9. The series follows a single mom (voiced by Eliza Coupe) trying to run the world's most haunted hotel. The voice cast also includes Will Forte, Skyler Gisondo, Natalie Palamides, and Jimmi Simpson.
- "Treasure Island" will premiere in the U.S. Sunday, October 11 on MGM+, Deadline reports. The six-part adventure series reimagines Robert Louis Stevenson's classic tale, following a young Jim Hawkins (Tom Sweet) and his fiercely determined mother (Hayley Atwell) after they find a legendary treasure map. The series also stars David Oyelowo as Long John Silver, Jack Huston as Aaron Graham, and Tomer Capone as Billy Bones.
- WWE superstar CM Punk will face the wings of death in a new episode of Netflix's "Hot Ones: Extra Heat" streaming Monday, September 14 at 10/9c.
- "Jackass: Best and Last" will stream on Paramount+ beginning Thursday, September 24. In addition to Johnny Knoxville, the franchise's final movie also features Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man (Jason Acuña), Dave England, Danger Ehren (Ehren McGhehey), and more.