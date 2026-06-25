One of the most addictive British dramedies to stream on Disney+ is "Rivals," which returned for its second season this year. Set in the 1980s, the show revolves around the contentious dynamic between conservative politician Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) and television mogul Tony, Lord Baddingham (David Tennant). This shared animosity spreads into the duo's professional careers and love lives, affecting the expansive supporting cast. Filled with salacious spectacle and relationships full of betrayal and mutual enemies, "Rivals" makes for a rollickingly entertaining watch.

For viewers looking for other shows featuring adults behaving badly, there is no shortage of similar dramedies and outright melodramas these days. We're highlighting the shows that lean into the affluent entangling themselves in debauchery and their own petty squabbles. After all, who doesn't love a prestige soap opera? And the shows we're listing here certainly qualify on that score. These are the 10 best TV shows like "Rivals," each with their own messy interpersonal dynamics and professional feuds.