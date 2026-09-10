What To Watch Thursday: Colin From Accounts Ends, Runway Winner Revealed, Mormon Wives Returns, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: "Colin From Accounts" comes to an end, "Project Runway" declares a winner, and "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" is back.
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Showtimes for September 10, 2026
Colin From Accounts
Final season premiere: Gordon and Ashley are determined to move on from past embarrassments, but they can’t seem to shake their collective baggage — do these two belong together?
Cooper and Fry
Series premiere: Robert James-Collier and Mandip Gill star as two mismatched detectives thrown together to investigate crimes in the mystery-shrouded Peak District.
Crew Girl
Series premiere: The YA drama centers on a teenage rowing prodigy (Miku Martineau) who is forced to start over at an elite boarding school, where she becomes coxswain of its dysfunctional boys' varsity crew; Jessica Paré co-stars.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
Season 5 premiere: Taylor returns with unfinished business as Whitney sets her sights on Broadway.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Enterprise is commandeered by Admiral Simon Reeger to track down and destroy an invisible alien ship.
Supergirl
When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock), aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.
Big Brother
The three nominees compete in the BB Blockbuster, which will leave two houseguests on the chopping block; a player is evicted from the game and becomes Juror No. 2.
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Emily, Jenn, and Shannon question Vicki, who prioritizes work over her guests; Gina confronts Heather about doing real estate business with Carmella while talking behind her back.
Thursday Night College Football
Florida A&M faces off against the University of Miami.
NFL Melbourne Game
The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams face off at Melbourne Cricket Ground; the Jonas Brothers perform at halftime.
A Killer Story
The three-part docuseries examines the polarizing case of Dana Chandler, who was accused of killing her ex-husband and his girlfriend in 2002, and the three trials that followed over more than two decades.
CBS Fall First Look 2026
Join your favorite CBS stars for sneak peeks of new shows and returning favorites before CBS Premiere Week begins October 4.
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe
Stuart, Denise, Bert, and Kripke find themselves in war-torn Pasadena.
Project Runway
Season 22 finale: The finalists present original capsule collections in a spectacular runway event; one designer will earn fashion's biggest prize.