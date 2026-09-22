Great American Family's 2026 Christmas Lineup: See The Complete Schedule Of New Holiday Movies

🎄 "Karen Kingsbury's The Christmas Ring"

Premiere Date: Saturday, November 7 at 8 p.m.

When a military widow's long search for her family's treasured Christmas ring leads her to a widowed antiques dealer, the heirloom becomes the key to reconnecting the past and opening both their hearts to a second chance at love; Jana Kramer, Benjamin Hollingsworth, and Kelsey Grammer star.

🎄 "An Ozark Mountain Christmas"

Premiere Date: Sunday, November 8 at 8 p.m.

When a young designer reluctantly returns home to the Ozarks for Christmas, reconnecting with her family's legacy and a caring local man helps her rediscover the faith, purpose, and sense of home she left behind; Brianna Cohen and Jonathan Stoddard star.

🎄 "The Christmas Yes List"

Premiere Date: Saturday, November 14 at 8 p.m.

When a chronic people-pleaser returns home for Christmas determined to finally say "yes" to herself, an unexpected romance helps her discover that life's greatest gifts often come when you stop fearing the answer; Danica McKellar and Sam Page star.

🎄 "Christmas at Moose Lake"

Premiere Date: Sunday, November 15 at 8 p.m.

After a breakup sends Alyssa home to Moose Lake for Christmas, a misplaced engagement ring and an unexpected connection with Sean help her rediscover love, family, and the courage to begin again; Britt Robertson, Ryan Paevey, Natasha Henstridge, and Kevin Dillon star.

🎄 "Three Generations, One Christmas"

Premiere Date: Saturday, November 21 at 8 p.m.

When a family's beloved supper club faces an uncertain future, three generations come together at Christmas to decide what traditions, memories, and legacy are worth holding onto; Mario Lopez, Tony Danza, Taylor Kalupa, Dominic Lopez, and Courtney Lopez star.

🎄 "Letters This Christmas"

Premiere Date: Sunday, November 22 at 8 p.m.

When a struggling Christmas novelist returns home searching for inspiration, reconnecting with family, cherished traditions, and her first love helps her rediscover the story she was meant to write; Ashley Newbrough and Jesse Hutch star.

🎄 "A Sweet Christmas Anniversary"

Premiere Date: Friday, November 27 at 8 p.m.

While celebrating their first anniversary in a storybook Christmas town, Sophie and Sam are swept into a royal mystery that tests their love and leads them to rediscover the true spirit of the season; Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison star.

🎄 "A Christmas Rescue"

Premiere Date: Saturday, November 28 at 8 p.m.

When a devoted doctor and a visiting veterinarian team up for a Christmas pet adoption event, their shared mission to find homes for rescue animals may lead them to a home for their own hearts as well; Trevor Donovan and Stephanie Bennett star.

🎄 "The Greatest Christmas Gift"

Premiere Date: Sunday, November 29 at 8 p.m.

When an unexpected setback threatens their Christmas wedding, Emma and Caleb discover that the greatest gifts are found in faith, selfless love, and a community that reminds them to keep believing; Danica McKellar and Matthew Marsden star.