Great American Family's 2026 Christmas Lineup: See The Complete Schedule Of New Holiday Movies
Great American Family is the second basic cable network (following Hallmark Channel) to unveil its 2026 Christmas movie lineup — and it's bringing 18 new originals to the table this holiday season.
Great American Christmas officially gets underway Saturday, October 10, with nearly three months of original premieres and around-the-clock holiday programming. Leading this year's slate are Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, Cameron Mathison, and Ryan Paevey, all of whom headline two originals. The lineup also includes Mario Lopez, Tony Danza, Jill Wagner, Trevor Donovan, Jillian Murray, Merritt Patterson, Jesse Hutch, Sam Page, Jana Kramer, Kelsey Grammer, Laura Osnes, Ryan McPartlin, Jonathan Stoddard, Cindy Busby, and Marcus Rosner.
Keep scrolling for Great American Family's complete 2026 Christmas movie schedule, organized by premiere date.
October 2026 Premiere Dates
🎄 "A Second Chance Christmas"
Premiere Date: Saturday, October 10 at 8 p.m.
After five years, divorced parents Anna and James reunite with their adult children for Christmas, only to find an unexpected ice storm may give their love story a second chance; Candace Cameron Bure and Jonathan Scarfe star.
🎄 "Silver Bells at Christmas"
Premiere Date: Saturday, October 17 at 8 p.m.
When Ginny fights to save her late mother's beloved Christmas shop, a determined buyer and the return of her first love force her to choose between holding onto the past and opening her heart to a new future; Laura Osnes, Ryan McPartlin, Chuck Wicks, and Taylor Kalupa star.
🎄 "A Christmas Prayer Tradition"
Premiere Date: Saturday, October 24 at 8 p.m.
As Natalie prepares to launch her new children's book, a family's quiet mission to answer the prayers of neighbors reminds Bellford Falls that some of God's greatest works begin with simple acts of faith and kindness; Shae Robins and Christopher Russell star.
🎄 "A Very Arctic Christmas"
Premiere Date: Saturday, October 31 at 8 p.m.
When a father-daughter Christmas cruise leaves them stranded in the Arctic, they must rely on a spirited wildlife conservationist to guide them home, turning a holiday mishap into an unforgettable journey of family, wonder, and unexpected romance; Jill Wagner and Cameron Mathison star.
November 2026 Premiere Dates
🎄 "Karen Kingsbury's The Christmas Ring"
Premiere Date: Saturday, November 7 at 8 p.m.
When a military widow's long search for her family's treasured Christmas ring leads her to a widowed antiques dealer, the heirloom becomes the key to reconnecting the past and opening both their hearts to a second chance at love; Jana Kramer, Benjamin Hollingsworth, and Kelsey Grammer star.
🎄 "An Ozark Mountain Christmas"
Premiere Date: Sunday, November 8 at 8 p.m.
When a young designer reluctantly returns home to the Ozarks for Christmas, reconnecting with her family's legacy and a caring local man helps her rediscover the faith, purpose, and sense of home she left behind; Brianna Cohen and Jonathan Stoddard star.
🎄 "The Christmas Yes List"
Premiere Date: Saturday, November 14 at 8 p.m.
When a chronic people-pleaser returns home for Christmas determined to finally say "yes" to herself, an unexpected romance helps her discover that life's greatest gifts often come when you stop fearing the answer; Danica McKellar and Sam Page star.
🎄 "Christmas at Moose Lake"
Premiere Date: Sunday, November 15 at 8 p.m.
After a breakup sends Alyssa home to Moose Lake for Christmas, a misplaced engagement ring and an unexpected connection with Sean help her rediscover love, family, and the courage to begin again; Britt Robertson, Ryan Paevey, Natasha Henstridge, and Kevin Dillon star.
🎄 "Three Generations, One Christmas"
Premiere Date: Saturday, November 21 at 8 p.m.
When a family's beloved supper club faces an uncertain future, three generations come together at Christmas to decide what traditions, memories, and legacy are worth holding onto; Mario Lopez, Tony Danza, Taylor Kalupa, Dominic Lopez, and Courtney Lopez star.
🎄 "Letters This Christmas"
Premiere Date: Sunday, November 22 at 8 p.m.
When a struggling Christmas novelist returns home searching for inspiration, reconnecting with family, cherished traditions, and her first love helps her rediscover the story she was meant to write; Ashley Newbrough and Jesse Hutch star.
🎄 "A Sweet Christmas Anniversary"
Premiere Date: Friday, November 27 at 8 p.m.
While celebrating their first anniversary in a storybook Christmas town, Sophie and Sam are swept into a royal mystery that tests their love and leads them to rediscover the true spirit of the season; Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison star.
🎄 "A Christmas Rescue"
Premiere Date: Saturday, November 28 at 8 p.m.
When a devoted doctor and a visiting veterinarian team up for a Christmas pet adoption event, their shared mission to find homes for rescue animals may lead them to a home for their own hearts as well; Trevor Donovan and Stephanie Bennett star.
🎄 "The Greatest Christmas Gift"
Premiere Date: Sunday, November 29 at 8 p.m.
When an unexpected setback threatens their Christmas wedding, Emma and Caleb discover that the greatest gifts are found in faith, selfless love, and a community that reminds them to keep believing; Danica McKellar and Matthew Marsden star.
December 2026 Premiere Dates
🎄 "The Christmas Ornament Library"
Premiere Date: Saturday, December 5 at 8 p.m.
When a librarian and a newspaper reporter discover a hidden room filled with generations of Christmas ornaments, their quest to reunite each keepsake with its family revives a beloved tradition and reveals the stories that bind the community together; Merritt Patterson and Ryan Paevey star.
🎄 "Christmas by the Spoonful"
Premiere Date: Sunday, December 6 at 8 p.m.
When a food critic with no cooking skills must prepare her family's first Christmas dinner after her beloved mother's passing, she turns to a chef whose business she once nearly ruined, finding forgiveness, connection, and unexpected love along the way; Laura Vandervoort and Olivier Renaud star.
🎄 "Making Christmas Bright"
Premiere Date: Saturday, December 12 at 8 p.m.
When a teacher preparing to leave her small-town volunteers for her church's Christmas Angel Tree and is paired with a newcomer seeking a fresh start, their shared faith and service lead both to reconsider where God may be calling them next; Jillian Murray and Liam McIntyre star.
🎄 "A Very Evergreen Christmas"
Premiere Date: Sunday, December 13 at 8 p.m.
When Abby inherits her aunt's beloved Christmas tree farm, she must spend two weeks working alongside her childhood best friend, rediscovering family traditions, promises worth keeping, and the possibility that home may still hold her future; Katie Leclerc and Jeremy Guilbaut star.
🎄 "Christmas Wrapped in Love"
Premiere Date: Saturday, December 19 at 8 p.m.
When a professional gift finder agrees to pose as an overworked surgeon's girlfriend while helping him shop for his family, their arrangement becomes something more as she discovers the true meaning of belonging, family, and love at Christmas; Cindy Busby and Marcus Rosner star.