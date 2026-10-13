What To Watch Tuesday: VisionQuest Premiere, DWTS Tackles Super Bowl Night, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: "Dancing With the Stars" tackles Super Bowl Night, "Ludwig" returns for Season 2, and "VisionQuest" drops on Disney+.
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Showtimes for October 13, 2026
Agatha Christie's Tommy & Tuppence
Season 1 finale: As Tommy and Tuppence close in on the truth behind a decades-old mystery, another disappearance raises the stakes.
The Good Ship Murder
Season 3 finale: As the ship docks in Ancona, rising tensions and old loyalties lead to a devastating tragedy aboard ship.
Ludwig
Season 2 premiere: Puzzle setter John "Ludwig" Taylor returns under the new title of crime scene consultant.
Michael Che: Shot in Minnesota
Michael Che brings his next hour-long stand-up special to Netflix, taped at First Avenue in Minneapolis.
Reasonable Doubt
A shocking accusation spurs the team into damage control; Lewis is approached with an exciting new opportunity.
Tyson
The docuseries explores Tyson's life and career, from his upbringing in Brooklyn and rise to become the youngest heavyweight champion ever to the controversies and personal struggles that followed.
The Varnell Hill Show
Season 1 finale: Varnell feels the show being ripped away from him, and must accept help from unlikely places to keep it alive.
Best Medicine
As Martin desperately tries to leave Port Wenn to meet Eden in Boston for the weekend, he must first investigate the extremely strange behavior of three patients who have all recently visited a meditation retreat.
Dancing With the Stars
It’s game time in the ballroom! The remaining 11 couples will perform songs made famous by some of the most iconic Super Bowl performances throughout the years; Joe Buck guest-judges.
NCIS
When a man is murdered after a neighborhood dinner party, the team discovers every guest is lying about the strange break-in at the victim's house, what they were burning in their backyards, and who they really are.
The Real Housewives of New York City
While Jessel Taank and Sai de Silva discuss the insurance fraud joke, Erika Hammond takes Erin Lichy on a scenic walk to try to resolve the tension.
The Voice
The battle rounds continue with coaches Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green.
Doc
Amy and Ben go toe to toe when their cancer patient demands the impossible; Jake discovers a senior surgeon has botched an operation; Sonya grapples with the weight of life-changing news.
The Drop: A Snowfall Saga
Reeling from family revelations, Lamar falls out with Wanda and Artillery, as pressure to deliver an album builds; searching for their own answers, Leon and James join forces.
NCIS: New York
When a jewelry store robbery involving military explosives leads to the death of the jeweler's son, the team is called into action to track who was behind the deadly heist.
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
When Vince proposes hacking the school system as a prank, Philip is torn between peer pressure and doing what's right.
VisionQuest
Series premiere: Paul Bettany's Vision tries to regain his memory and humanity while evading a bounty placed on his head after the events of "WandaVision"; James Spader, Emily Hampshire, and James D'Arcy co-star.
Cocktail Wars
Season 1 finale: The drinks are spicy, and so is the drama when Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan stop by.
NCIS: Origins
In the present, Gibbs returns to civilization and calls in a favor from old friend Woody. In 1992, the team bands together to help Woody when he's accused of murdering a bowling rival.
R.J. Decker
R.J. and his dad must discover who has been gaslighting the caretaker at a senior living community.