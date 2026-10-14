What To Watch Wednesday: The Lowdown And Beavis And Butt-Head Return, The Ark Finale, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: "The Lowdown" and "Beavis and Butt-Head" are back, and "The Ark" wraps Season 3.
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Showtimes for October 14, 2026
Brothers
Things quickly spiral out of control for Matthew and Woody after forgetting Valentine's Day.
The Challenge
Players traverse an obstacle course 30 feet over the water; an explosive nomination and a captain’s selection at the Arena prove that no one is ever truly safe.
Helluva Boss
Season 3 premiere: The I.M.P crew heads to Earth to assassinate an unhinged influencer — but when Blitzo and Moxxie are too busy texting their partners to do their jobs, Loona is forced to step up.
Love Is Blind
Season 11 premiere: Boston singles enter the pods to find their soulmates and get engaged sight unseen. Will they walk down the aisle... or will looks get in the way of love?
Love of Your Life
Margaret Qualley and Gabriel Basso star in this romance about a chance encounter that sparks a sweeping love story and a future beyond anything she imagined.
Sacrifice
Daniella struggles coming up with funds to pay the insurance claim. Dom tries to get his flow back. Miguel embarks on a hunt for the killer.
Slow Horses
River goes after Sid. Lamb sets his sights on Cantor. Taverner carries on with a treacherous deal.
Small Prophets
Michael witnesses a crime and is questioned by the police; Clive is obsessing about a black rabbit; Kacey visits Marvin Gardens and is shocked by what she sees.
Chicago Med
Subway surfers enter the E.D. with serious injuries; Hannah and Abrams employ a surprising creature to help stabilize a patient; Charles looks to solve a mysterious case.
The Floor
A millionaire champion takes The Floor by surprise before a David vs. Goliath battle reduces the champion to tears.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
As the San Francisco trip comes to a close, Whitney and Bronwyn reflect on their marriages and the group sets sail on a boat ride.
Scrubs
After uncovering a costly mistake made by Turk, J.D. must decide whether to report him or let it slide; Elliot grows her responsibilities at Sacred Heart by leading a new initiative.
Survivor
One tribe feels torn apart in the aftermath of a divisive vote-out, while another tribe basks in unity, until an unexpected summoning changes everything; old wounds and previous alliances are put to the test at tribal council.
Abbott Elementary
Gregory juggles the demands of his two roles, while Jacob and Melissa struggle to compromise; Barbara manages a delicate situation with a student; Janine checks in with Courtney.
99 to Beat
The remaining contestants compete in five games: "Tangled Up", "Ball Balance", "No Mean Feet", "Pizza Stack," and "Piggy Bank Roll."
Chicago Fire
Violet and Novak grow suspicious of a mental health facility after treating an escaped patient; Severide feels heat coming down from HQ.
The Lowdown
Season 2 premiere: Lee's acceptance speech for Citizen Journalist of the Year leaves quite an impression; Chili spills the beans.
Tyler Perry's Sistas
A synopsis was unavailable at press time.
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Billy Porter and Leslie Odom Jr., and Timothy Simons and Jackie Tohn play for charity.
The Amazing Race
Teams are lost in the confusing alleyways of Medina.
The Ark
Season 3 finale: As Garnet embarks on a rescue mission, the entire crew must face an existential threat to Homebase.
Chicago P.D.
A significant turning point in Atwater's life prompts him to make a decision about his future.
Shark Tank
Entrepreneurs pitch flat-folding spoons, a print-only puzzle newspaper, a fake call button and a lollipop medicine dispenser for kids; Mindy Kaling joins as guest Shark.
South Park
When aura battles take over South America, Kyle tries to help his little brother not be cringe.
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head
Season 4 premiere: Beavis and Butt-Head forget the English language and learn a new one, then use a bulletproof vest to impress chicks; middle-aged Beavis and Butt-Head get jobs as TSA agents and take in a newly divorced Stewart.