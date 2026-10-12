Why Billy Nolan From Carrie Looks So Familiar

Stephen King's "Carrie" features some unforgivable antagonists, and Billy Nolan is one of them. The part of Billy, which was played by John Travolta in Brian De Palma's 1976 movie adaptation, went to Arthur Conti for Mike Flanagan's series adaptation of "Carrie," a modern reimagining of this iconic story about growing pains and self-acceptance. Billy is a juvenile delinquent and the boyfriend of Chris Hargensen, a mean girl who has it in for Carrie White due to a plethora of complex reasons.

The son of comedian and ventriloquist Nina Conti and grandson of actor Tom Conti, Arthur Conti only has a handful of screen credits to his name so far, but there's a good chance you've seen at least one of them. He made his TV debut as the Queen's page in HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon," and he followed that up by playing teenage villain Jeremy Frazier in the 2024 horror comedy sequel "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." Conti also appeared as Alex in the surrealist slasher flick "Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma" and as Emmett Dyer in the drama film "& Sons."