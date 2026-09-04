5 Ways House Of The Dragon Is Better Than Game Of Thrones

"Game of Thrones" was notoriously light on dragons, as the story takes place long after the last of the winged beasts in Westeros died out. Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) trio of Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion emerge as the only living dragons in the series, yet they don't play an important role in battle as adults until Seasons 7 and 8.

Much to the contrary, "House of the Dragon" has depicted around 15 dragons on screen thus far, with potentially more to appear in Season 4. Here, dragons are an integral part of the world, serving as both modes of transportation and weapons of war, with the bond to their riders the most fascinating part of their existence. Moreover, the dragons in "House of the Dragon" are fierce, unique, and breathtaking to watch soar, screech, and blast fire.

Daemon's (Matt Smith) ferocious "Blood Wyrm," Caraxes; Aemond's (Ewan Mitchell) ancient behemoth, Vhagar; and Aegon's (Tom Glynn-Carney) dazzling golden dragon, Sunfyre, are just of few of the fascinating creatures "House of the Dragon" has so impressively brought to life. With a wartime narrative set in the prime of Targaryen dragonriders, "House of the Dragon" delivers with dragons in a way "Game of Thrones" never could.