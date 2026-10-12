Why Are First TV Episodes Called Pilots? Everything You Need To Know

Whether a TV show makes it to air or not largely comes down to the pilot episode. Making a pilot is a daunting task, to be sure. You write the episode, cast all the major players, build the sets, film, edit, finalize, and then hope what you've created is good enough to get the green light. But why does the industry even call them "pilot episodes?" Where did the term come from and how did it enter the television lexicon? Well, for that, we need a brief history lesson.

If we trace the word "pilot" back in time, we find its earliest roots in ancient Greece as "pedotes," which referred to someone who helmed or steered a ship. From there, it entered French vocabulary as "pillote" and Italian as "piloto" in the 16th century. By then, the word referred to a helmsman in control of a ship. In the 19th century, the definition was expanded to include someone controlling a hot air balloon, and then in the 20th century, it evolved again to refer to someone in charge of flying a plane.

It wasn't until 1928 when scientists and researchers first used the word to refer to a prototype or test version of something. After television came along, the industry eventually adopted the term "pilot" to refer to the first test episode that would be shopped around to networks.