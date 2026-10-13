5 Showrunners Who Were Fired From TV Shows They Created

Justin Roiland is arguably the most notable case of a showrunner getting fired from a TV series they created. In 2013, he and "Community" showrunner Dan Harmon created "Rick and Morty," an Emmy-winning animated series about a mad scientist and his grandson's adventures through the multiverse. Roiland was also the voice behind both lead characters.

The showrunner's downfall started in 2020 when Roiland was arrested for domestic battery and false imprisonment of an unidentified woman. Roiland was charged in 2020, but news of the incident didn't break until 2023. This inspired other women to come forward, accusing Roiland of sexual harassment and sexual assault, or alleging that the showrunner groomed them when they were minors.

Within weeks, Roiland was fired by Adult Swim as both the showrunner and lead voice actor in "Rick and Morty," and the series continued without him. A day later, Hulu announced that it had also fired Roiland from "Koala Man," which he produced and starred in, and "Solar Opposites," which he starred in and created with Mike McMahan. Roiland was cleared of the domestic violence charges in March 2023, and his lawyer told NBC News that the other allegations regarding grooming or sexual assault were "false and defamatory." Roiland was not charged for these other allegations, but he never returned to the TV industry.