Just as a book shouldn't be judged by its cover, a single poorly received season shouldn't completely define a given show. It's tough to maintain a consistent level of quality over several years in anything, let alone television. That means even beloved shows can experience creative hiccups that bring a temporary but noticeable dip under audience expectations. Sometimes, shows take a season or two to find their voice amidst an increasingly crowded industry landscape and proceed more confidently.

With that in mind, we're highlighting television series that did endure a rough patch before improving substantially in later seasons. These declines can be from the departure of key cast members or creative talent or just a general struggle to find an interesting direction forward. Whatever the case, these series did eventually bounce back and win over fans again following a weaker season. These are 10 TV shows that recovered from bad seasons coming back strong in subsequent seasons.