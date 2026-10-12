Quote Of The Day By 'Muppets' Creator Jim Henson: 'Please Watch Out For Each Other And...'

Jim Henson gained global recognition as the creator of The Muppets, an ensemble of puppet characters known for their musical and slapstick brand of comedy. A pioneering artist and performer, Henson directed films like 1982's "The Dark Crystal" and the 1986 David Bowie-starrer "Labyrinth." Henson is also known for creating "The Muppet Show" and "Fraggle Rock," while his puppet characters have been featured in "Sesame Street."

Henson's contribution to television alone is substantial. He created the short-form comedy series, "Sam and Friends," (which featured an early version of Kermit the Frog) and went on to co-found Muppets, Inc. (now renamed The Jim Henson Company). Henson contributed to early episodes of the still-ongoing "Saturday Night Live," and over the years, won three Emmys for projects including "The Muppet Show" and "The Jim Henson Hour."

Henson brought infectious optimism to his work, along with a sense of inclusivity that can still be felt, which is why he is today's Quote of the Day.