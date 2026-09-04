5 Best Muppets TV Shows Of All Time, Ranked

If you were a fan of the original "The Muppet Show," then chances are you got pretty excited in the mid-'90s, when ABC announced it would essentially be rebooting it with a new show called "Muppets Tonight." The series debuted 15 years after the original show and promised to bring back all the glorious insanity that fans were used to seeing — with a few new additions to the cast.

While the first episode made it seem like everyone's old favorites would be playing major roles on the new show, it quickly became clear that this would not be the case. For starters, "Muppets Tonight" was the first Muppet television endeavor following the death of Jim Henson, and some of the characters he'd brought to life hadn't yet been recast. Another issue was Frank Oz and his busy directing schedule. Oz hadn't yet passed off his characters like the very popular Miss Piggy and Fozzie Bear, so they rarely appeared on the show.

"Muppets Tonight" got off to a decent start ratings-wise, and the show certainly had the look and feel of the original, but viewership fell off quickly. After one season of 10 episodes, ABC gave up on the show and passed it off to the Disney Channel, where it aired for one more season before the curtain fell for good.