Why Robyn Wells From NCIS: New York Looks So Familiar

"NCIS: New York" is shaping up to be another great cop series and has booked the acting talent to match. If Robyn Wells looks familiar to you, it's all thanks to Jennifer Beals' extensive career across film and television. Beals is most famous for her breakout film role as Alex Owens in "Flashdance," but you might also recognize her from "Four Rooms" or her movies opposite Denzel Washington, "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "The Book of Eli."

Outside of film, Beals has appeared in many different TV shows. She is best-known for her role as Bette Porter on "The L Word" and "The L Word: Generation Q," a role which earned her a GLAAD Golden Gate Award and two NAACP Image Award nominations. You might also recognize Beals from her main cast roles on "Proof," "Swamp Thing," and the TV spin-off of "Taken," where she played Christina Hart. Outside of these roles, Beals is no stranger to crime dramas, appearing in both "Law & Order: SVU" and "Law & Order: Organized Crime."