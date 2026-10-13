Why Robyn Wells From NCIS: New York Looks So Familiar
"NCIS: New York" is shaping up to be another great cop series and has booked the acting talent to match. If Robyn Wells looks familiar to you, it's all thanks to Jennifer Beals' extensive career across film and television. Beals is most famous for her breakout film role as Alex Owens in "Flashdance," but you might also recognize her from "Four Rooms" or her movies opposite Denzel Washington, "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "The Book of Eli."
Outside of film, Beals has appeared in many different TV shows. She is best-known for her role as Bette Porter on "The L Word" and "The L Word: Generation Q," a role which earned her a GLAAD Golden Gate Award and two NAACP Image Award nominations. You might also recognize Beals from her main cast roles on "Proof," "Swamp Thing," and the TV spin-off of "Taken," where she played Christina Hart. Outside of these roles, Beals is no stranger to crime dramas, appearing in both "Law & Order: SVU" and "Law & Order: Organized Crime."
The cast of NCIS: New York thinks very highly of Jennifer Beals
Many people take issue with the idea of a woman in charge, but that doesn't appear to be the case on the set of "NCIS: New York." Jennifer Beals' role as Robyn Wells makes her the Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the New York field office. Co-stars LL Cool J and Devin Druid had nothing but positive things to say about her work on the show in an on-set interview with Entertainment Tonight.
"She's amazing. She's very grounded. She's very experienced. She's a great actress. She really understands cinema and scenes and story," said LL Cool J. He added that Beals often gives direction to the other cast members and joked that she runs a "tight ship," but that the dynamic among the cast is very positive overall. Meanwhile, Druid, who plays the team's tech specialist, Sean Sullivan, talked excitedly about getting to work with Beals because of her powerful yet maternal presence. He also remains jokingly hopeful that there will be a future episode with dancing where she can call back to her "Flashdance" roots.