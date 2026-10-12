RJ Mitte, Breaking Bad's Walter White Jr., Dead At 34; Cause Of Death Confirmed

RJ Mitte, best known to TV audiences for his role as Walter "Flynn" White Jr. on AMC's "Breaking Bad," has died at the age of 34.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte," his reps said in a statement to TVLine. The actor's rep also confirms that Mitte died by suicide.

Mitte's early acting credits included an uncredited appearance as a school jock on Disney Channel's "Hannah Montana" in 2007. The following year, "Breaking Bad" premiered on AMC, with Mitte playing the teenage son of Bryan Cranston's Walter White and Anna Gunn's Skyler throughout the Emmy-winning crime drama's five-season run.

Following the conclusion of "Breaking Bad" in 2013, Mitte recurred throughout Season 3 of Freeform's "Switched at Birth" as Campbell Bingman. He also guest-starred on CBS' "Vegas," Hulu's "Chance," SundanceTV's "This Close," and Starz's "Now Apocalypse."

In 2016, he reprised his role as Walter White Jr. (voice only) for an episode of Adult Swim's "Robot Chicken."

Beyond his acting career, Mitte, who lived with cerebral palsy, was an outspoken advocate for disability rights. He served as a Screen Actors Guild spokesman for actors with disabilities, as well as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children's. He was also president of The Mitte Foundation, supporting philanthropic efforts and community initiatives while using his platform to challenge stereotypes and promote greater representation for people with disabilities.

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