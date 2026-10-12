RJ Mitte: Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of 'Kind, Talented' Breaking Bad Star At 34

RJ Mitte, the actor best known for portraying Walter White Jr. on AMC's "Breaking Bad," has died at the age of 34.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte," his reps confirm to TVLine. "Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role [of Walter White Jr.] and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion."

As the statement reminds us, Mitte was more than just an actor. "He served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children's. He also served as president of The Mitte Foundation, supporting philanthropic efforts and community initiatives, while using his platform to challenge stereotypes and promote greater representation for people with disabilities."

Mitte played son to Bryan Cranston and Anna Gunn for all five seasons of "Breaking Bad." Following his time on the AMC crime drama Mitte recurred on ABC Family's "Switched at Birth," playing Campbell Bigman. He also landed roles on shows like Starz's "Now Apocalypse" and CBS' "Vegas," and even voiced the character of Walter White Jr. in an episode of Cartoon Network's "Robot Chicken."

Now, those who were fortunate enough to know and work with Mitte are speaking out about his tragic passing. Read tributes to the late actor below: