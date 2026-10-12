RJ Mitte: Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of 'Kind, Talented' Breaking Bad Star At 34
RJ Mitte, the actor best known for portraying Walter White Jr. on AMC's "Breaking Bad," has died at the age of 34.
"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte," his reps confirm to TVLine. "Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role [of Walter White Jr.] and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion."
As the statement reminds us, Mitte was more than just an actor. "He served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children's. He also served as president of The Mitte Foundation, supporting philanthropic efforts and community initiatives, while using his platform to challenge stereotypes and promote greater representation for people with disabilities."
Mitte played son to Bryan Cranston and Anna Gunn for all five seasons of "Breaking Bad." Following his time on the AMC crime drama Mitte recurred on ABC Family's "Switched at Birth," playing Campbell Bigman. He also landed roles on shows like Starz's "Now Apocalypse" and CBS' "Vegas," and even voiced the character of Walter White Jr. in an episode of Cartoon Network's "Robot Chicken."
Now, those who were fortunate enough to know and work with Mitte are speaking out about his tragic passing. Read tributes to the late actor below:
RJ Mitte's Breaking Bad co-stars pay tribute to 'a sweetheart of a young man'
Aaron Paul, who starred on "Breaking Bad" as Jesse Pinkman, says he's "heartbroken" and "at a loss" over the news of RJ Mitte's death. "RJ, I love you my friend," Paul says in a statement. "You will be missed. And to whoever happens to be reading this, please know you are loved, and you are not alone. Always remember that."
Dean Norris, who played Mitte's TV uncle Hank Schrader on "Breaking Bad," is also in disbelief at the loss of his former co-star. "Though RJ didn't play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set," Norris says. "He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed. This is so heartbreaking, I can't believe it. Thinking of him and his family."
"I am heartbroken and shocked to hear about RJ today," writes Charles Baker (aka Skinny Pete from "Breaking Bad") on Instagram. "He was a beacon of light in this world and will be missed dearly."
Steven Michael Quezada, who played DEA Agent Steven Gomez (aka "Gomie") on "Breaking Bad" writes on Threads, "RJ was my friend and I was with him last week. My heart is broken. What reality are we living in. RIP my brother you are the best of us."
And Matt Jones, who played Brandon "Badger" Mayhew on "Breaking Bad," shares his own heartbreaking tribute on Instagram, along with a photo of his final time seeing Mitte in January 2025. "We stood in the back of a group photo making jokes and talking about how ridiculous our lives were," Jones writes. "You told me about all the plans you had. I was supposed to visit your new set up in Texas. We were gonna go out that night to visit Quezada's club. I bailed because I was tired. I'm so sorry. I met you 19 years ago, you were only 15. I'm beyond devastated. You were a little brother to all of us. I'm so so sorry."
RJ Mitte remembered as 'kind, thoughtful, and talented'
William Mark McCullough, who played RJ Mitte's dad in the 2023 movie "The Unseen," writes in an Instagram comment that he "found him to be kind, thoughtful, and talented," adding, "This hits hard."
Jennifer A. Goodman, who wrote "The Unseen" and also played Mitte's sister in the film, adds that the actor's death is "beyond devastating. ... He was such giving actor, and brought such talent to the screen and off. He will be missed."
Niko Pepaj ("S.W.A.T.") also starred alongside Mitte in the 2017 movie "The Recall," and writes in an Instagram comment that he's "shattered" over this news, adding, "You broke my heart brother."
How will you choose to remember Mitte? Drop a comment with your favorite moment from his years of performances below.