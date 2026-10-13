The Voice Battles End On A Cliffhanger — Kelly Clarkson Just Can't Catch A Break This Week, Can She?
It's been a tough couple of days for Kelly Clarkson. First, she gets into a public feud with a Brooklyn gift shop that allegedly assumed she couldn't afford an expensive item (a real-life "Pretty Woman" moment), and now she's feuding with fellow "Voice" coach Riley Green over a contestant they both want on their teams. Will Clarkson ever be able to just get what she wants?!
Even though we already saw one Battle last week, Monday's episode of "The Voice" marked the first official night of Season 30 Battles, ending with a face-off between Kayleigh Mathews and Lillie Kolich of Team Queen Latifah. Both singers were evenly matched on their gorgeous performance of Little Big Town's "Girl Crush" (TVLine's grade: A-), making Latifah's choice even harder. But a decision had to be made, so Latifah announced that Kolich was the winner of this Battle.
When Carson Daly asked if Mathews had anything she'd like to say to her coach, Clarkson interrupted by hitting her button to steal Mathews for her own team. But just as Clarkson began celebrating her big steal, Green joined the fray by hitting his own button. This meant it was up to Mathews to decide which team she wanted to join, but if you thought "The Voice" was going to reveal her answer on Monday, think again!
Monday's episode ended on a big ol' cliffhanger, encouraging viewers to return for Tuesday's episode (NBC, 8/7c) to find out which coach Mathews chose. Read on for a breakdown of the results from Monday's other fives Battles:
Team Queen Latifah: Alt Bloom vs. Morgan Lett
The first Battle of the night turned out to be a pleasant surprise, as we weren't sure what to expect from the combination of Alt Bloom and Morgan Lett's voices. Guitar in hand, Bloom brought more of an indie/singer-songwriter vibe, while Lett was pure R&B. But the soulfulness of Lauryn Hill's "Ex-Factor" (which is an ironic name for a song on "The Voice") created a nice middle ground where their voices came together nicely. Their locked-in harmonies on that upward run were especially superb. Despite these two singers being evenly matched, we had a feeling that Queen Latifah would choose to keep Bloom, who brings a little something extra to the stage. Even Latifah admitted that he won the Battle "by a nose."
WINNER: Alt Bloom (TVLine's grade: A-)
ELIMINATED: Morgan Lett (TVLine's grade: A-)
Team Adam Levine: Cal Cook vs. Connor Closs
To quote Sombr's "Homewrecker," we don't want to talk down on either of these guys' performance in their Battle. Both Cal Cook and Connor Closs came out swinging, with Cook displaying his powerful belt and Closs impressing us with his falsetto. But Closs' performance did gradually improve during the course of the song, and for that, we'd give him a slight edge. Even Adam Levine admitted that it was pretty much "dead even" before announcing Closs as the winner.
WINNER: Connor Closs (TVLine's grade: A-)
ELIMINATED: Cal Cook (TVLine's grade: A-)
Team Riley Green: Joe Henley vs. Kenna Elpers
Oh, you want to talk pressure? How about Riley Green making Joe Henley and Kenna Elpers perform one of his own songs — "Don't Mind If I Do," a duet with Ella Langley — for their Battle! Fortunately, both singers were well-equipped to handle the song, with Henley's strong country tone laying the foundation, and Elpers sprinkling in airy, ethereal harmonies. Kelly Clarkson nailed it when she compared Elpers' voice to Alison Krauss, which is why we were a little disappointed to see her eliminated, even if we have to admit that she and Henley were evenly matched.
WINNER: Joe Henley (TVLine's grade: A-)
ELIMINATED: Kenna Elpers (TVLine's grade: A-)
Team Kelly Clarkson: Koumba Diallo vs. Lance Tenazas
It feels weird to call a Battle adorable, but that's exactly what this was. The opening fist bump, the moments of synchronized choreography, that little hug at the end — just adorable. Not to mention, Koumba Diallo and Lance Tenazas' voices blended beautifully on Billie Eilish's "Birds of a Feather." The whole performance felt like a conversation, with each singer getting a few moments to show off their individual talents. Frankly, though, Diallo's stand-out moments were more impressive, and hers was the voice we wanted to hear more of when the performance was over. Plus, you've to give her a few extra points for being able to make that sound at just 15 years old.
WINNER: Koumba Diallo (A-)
ELIMINATED: Lance Tenazas (B+)
Team Riley Green: Caroline Alexis vs. Everett Bounds
Kelly Clarkson celebrated this duet of Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn's "Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man" as a true country "throwback," and we definitely agree — but not for the right reasons. The very definite of "fine," this Battle was a total snooze. Sure, they both hit all the right notes, but the overall performance did nothing for us, with chemistry that felt forced and hokey. At the risk of sounding like a monster, we would have been fine with either (or both) of these singers going home on Monday.
WINNER: Everett Bounds (TVLine's grade: B)
ELIMINATED: Caroline Alexis (TVLine's grade: B)
Do you agree with all of the coaches' decisions on "The Voice" tonight? And whose team do you think Kayleigh Mathews will choose to join? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.