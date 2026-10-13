The Voice Battles End On A Cliffhanger — Kelly Clarkson Just Can't Catch A Break This Week, Can She?

It's been a tough couple of days for Kelly Clarkson. First, she gets into a public feud with a Brooklyn gift shop that allegedly assumed she couldn't afford an expensive item (a real-life "Pretty Woman" moment), and now she's feuding with fellow "Voice" coach Riley Green over a contestant they both want on their teams. Will Clarkson ever be able to just get what she wants?!

Even though we already saw one Battle last week, Monday's episode of "The Voice" marked the first official night of Season 30 Battles, ending with a face-off between Kayleigh Mathews and Lillie Kolich of Team Queen Latifah. Both singers were evenly matched on their gorgeous performance of Little Big Town's "Girl Crush" (TVLine's grade: A-), making Latifah's choice even harder. But a decision had to be made, so Latifah announced that Kolich was the winner of this Battle.

When Carson Daly asked if Mathews had anything she'd like to say to her coach, Clarkson interrupted by hitting her button to steal Mathews for her own team. But just as Clarkson began celebrating her big steal, Green joined the fray by hitting his own button. This meant it was up to Mathews to decide which team she wanted to join, but if you thought "The Voice" was going to reveal her answer on Monday, think again!

Monday's episode ended on a big ol' cliffhanger, encouraging viewers to return for Tuesday's episode (NBC, 8/7c) to find out which coach Mathews chose. Read on for a breakdown of the results from Monday's other fives Battles: