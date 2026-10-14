Marvel's VisionQuest Has A Connection To The First Captain America Movie

Marvel's "VisionQuest" clearly links to multiple previous films and TV series in the MCU, but fans may miss one small connection to "Captain America: The First Avenger." The new Disney+ series follows the White Vision (Paul Bettany) as he tries to reunite with his son and reckon with his identity after dying in "Avengers: Infinity War," getting resurrected as an emotionless killing machine in "WandaVision," and then having his memories restored at the end of that series.

Part of "VisionQuest" is set within Vision's mindspace, a colourful, fantastical world located inside his digital brain, where he consults various Tony Stark-created AI programs. In the second episode of the Marvel TV series, when Vision is in a hurry to reunite with his son, J.A.R.V.I.S. tries to caution his brother; he points Vision to a painting of the first of their kind, which shows a burning synthezoid — the same kind of advanced, human-like android as Vision.

Apparently, the synthezoid in question died because he couldn't take control of his emotions. And he appears to be none other than the original Human Torch, who has already been teased in the "VisionQuest" trailers. This Human Torch, also known as Jim Hammond, was first teased in "Captain America: The First Avenger" — albeit under a different name.