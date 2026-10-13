Crystal Lake Review: Linda Cardellini Brings Killer Instincts To Peacock's Fun, But Flawed Friday The 13th Prequel

B-

In the 1980 slasher "Friday the 13th," we learned that "his name was Jason." But in Peacock's prequel series "Crystal Lake," it's all about Pamela.

In the forthcoming horror series (which releases all eight episodes Thursday, October 15; watch the full trailer here), Linda Cardellini ("Dead to Me") steps into the role of Pamela Voorhees, the infamous killer from the original movie (then played by Betsy Palmer) who sought bloody revenge after camp counselor negligence led to her son's drowning. Helmed by Brad Caleb Kane ("IT: Welcome to Derry"), the prequel fills in the gaps between the boy's death (though they say his body was never found...) and the first movie, which revealed the psychotic Pam as the culprit of the whodunit. What transpires in the series is a mostly fun and gruesome romp through slasher history that's held up by Cardellini's knockout performance.

In a change to the story's original timeline, it's the '70s when Jason drowns at Camp Crystal Lake, and the unimaginable loss sends Pamela spiraling into grief and darkness. Cardellini infuses Pamela with pathos from the second we meet her. But the series isn't just a revenge tale; it's a psychological examination of the effects of loss and trauma on a mother, explaining how she came to be the deranged psychopath we saw in Palmer's turn. And this mother, once so full of light, transforms into a lost mourner, and later, a monster, right before our eyes.

Events take a turn when her mysterious past comes back to haunt her in the form of two strangers who arrive in town and start diving into her past. The encounter sets off a violent chain of events that not only builds mystery, but kicks off a trail of bloodshed with bursts of gore and nostalgia. And from the jump, Cardellini evokes our fear and demands attention as Pamela slowly begins to lose her grip with reality.