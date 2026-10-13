Crystal Lake Review: Linda Cardellini Brings Killer Instincts To Peacock's Fun, But Flawed Friday The 13th Prequel
In the 1980 slasher "Friday the 13th," we learned that "his name was Jason." But in Peacock's prequel series "Crystal Lake," it's all about Pamela.
In the forthcoming horror series (which releases all eight episodes Thursday, October 15; watch the full trailer here), Linda Cardellini ("Dead to Me") steps into the role of Pamela Voorhees, the infamous killer from the original movie (then played by Betsy Palmer) who sought bloody revenge after camp counselor negligence led to her son's drowning. Helmed by Brad Caleb Kane ("IT: Welcome to Derry"), the prequel fills in the gaps between the boy's death (though they say his body was never found...) and the first movie, which revealed the psychotic Pam as the culprit of the whodunit. What transpires in the series is a mostly fun and gruesome romp through slasher history that's held up by Cardellini's knockout performance.
In a change to the story's original timeline, it's the '70s when Jason drowns at Camp Crystal Lake, and the unimaginable loss sends Pamela spiraling into grief and darkness. Cardellini infuses Pamela with pathos from the second we meet her. But the series isn't just a revenge tale; it's a psychological examination of the effects of loss and trauma on a mother, explaining how she came to be the deranged psychopath we saw in Palmer's turn. And this mother, once so full of light, transforms into a lost mourner, and later, a monster, right before our eyes.
Events take a turn when her mysterious past comes back to haunt her in the form of two strangers who arrive in town and start diving into her past. The encounter sets off a violent chain of events that not only builds mystery, but kicks off a trail of bloodshed with bursts of gore and nostalgia. And from the jump, Cardellini evokes our fear and demands attention as Pamela slowly begins to lose her grip with reality.
Crystal Lake is loaded with nostalgia — and characters waiting to be offed
In supporting roles are Callum Vinson, who tugs on heartstrings as a young Jason with a performance that is both gentle and sweet. Jason suffers from hydrocephalus and is subsequently ridiculed by his peers, which will make you feel for him even more. William Catlett is also strong as the sheriff, a man who relates to and supports Pamela in her time of need. The rest of the town folk, including its diner patrons and camp staff, are lacking and might as well be NPCs. They're far too one-dimensional to actually care about when they go missing in the woods or fall victim to assorted bumps in the night — but at least there's plenty of soon-to-be-dead bodies to drop! Regardless, Cardellini remains front and center, and when Pamela ultimately unleashes, it not only feels earned, but it's the stuff of slasher movie legend.
Speaking of legends, "Friday the 13th" composer Harry Manfredini contributes original music for the series' title sequence, which gasses up the nostalgia; it feels exactly like the opening of any one of the first four "Friday" movies. Add this to the plethora of Easter eggs and callbacks placed throughout, and "Crystal Lake" can satisfy even the most passionate of horror buffs. Even small moments like young Jason raising a machete and yelling, "These woods are mine!" brought a smile to my face, knowing the boy's hockey-masked future.
The inclusion of original "Friday the 13th" characters like Claudette, Barry, and Ralph give the series some additional connective tissue, especially when Ralph's warning that "there's something in those woods!" once again falls on deaf ears. Plus, it's always nice to hear the classic echo of "ki-ki-ki, ma-ma-ma," especially since it's been almost two decades since the last film released. All of these elements compound as the episodes tick by. You could call them mere fan service, but they also help establish the environment and tone of this dark new chapter.
A bulky flashback episode doesn't hit like it should
But while the series keeps us guessing, there are moments of extreme lag. Too much time is spent with a group of forgettable hippies working at the camp, when really, they're just lambs for the slaughter. The story takes its sweet time coughing up its heavily teased backstory about a spoilery something-or-other called Project Argonaut. When those details finally do emerge during an overlong flashback episode, it gives us more reason to empathize with Pam, but fails to earn its runtime. And the franchise lore the installment adds feels shaky, as if "Crystal Lake" is dying to provide answers to questions we "Friday" fans never cared to ask.
THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE: If you're a tried-and-true slasher fan, "Crystal Lake" offers plenty to satiate your thirst for killer carnage; but for those without a deep love or admiration of the source material, your mileage may vary. However, Linda Cardellini's rich portrait of a woman slowly driven to madness makes it worth the watch.