The Land Trailer: See Chris Meloni, Mandy Moore, William H. Macy And More In Hulu's Fraught Family Football Drama

Who's ready to start living with "The Land"?

Hulu on Tuesday released the official trailer for its upcoming football family drama from Dan Fogelman ("Paradise," "This Is Us"). The nearly two-minute video, which you can watch above, introduces us to the series' central clan: The Durkins, headed by patriarch Hal (played by William H. Macy, "Shameless"), owner of the Cleveland Browns professional football team.

We're also introduced to Hal's daughters, played by Mandy Moore ("This Is Us") and Chloe Bennet ("Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."), as well as the team's head coach Danny Roarke (Chris Meloni, "Law & Order: SVU" and "Law & Order: Organized Crime").

"You are members of this family," Hal tells his daughters sternly at one point in the trailer. "Can you take this franchise into the next era?"

Elsewhere in gridiron-flavored generational trauma, Hal laments that Danny refuses to play "the quarterback we mortgaged our future for": Danny's son, Connor (Sam Corlett, "Vikings: Valhalla"). "I know he's talented," Danny tells someone soon after, "but he doesn't have it."