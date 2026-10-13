The Land Trailer: See Chris Meloni, Mandy Moore, William H. Macy And More In Hulu's Fraught Family Football Drama
Who's ready to start living with "The Land"?
Hulu on Tuesday released the official trailer for its upcoming football family drama from Dan Fogelman ("Paradise," "This Is Us"). The nearly two-minute video, which you can watch above, introduces us to the series' central clan: The Durkins, headed by patriarch Hal (played by William H. Macy, "Shameless"), owner of the Cleveland Browns professional football team.
We're also introduced to Hal's daughters, played by Mandy Moore ("This Is Us") and Chloe Bennet ("Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."), as well as the team's head coach Danny Roarke (Chris Meloni, "Law & Order: SVU" and "Law & Order: Organized Crime").
"You are members of this family," Hal tells his daughters sternly at one point in the trailer. "Can you take this franchise into the next era?"
Elsewhere in gridiron-flavored generational trauma, Hal laments that Danny refuses to play "the quarterback we mortgaged our future for": Danny's son, Connor (Sam Corlett, "Vikings: Valhalla"). "I know he's talented," Danny tells someone soon after, "but he doesn't have it."
When will The Land premiere?
According to the series' synopsis: "After several disappointing seasons, Cleveland Browns' head coach Danny Roarke has one last chance to turn around his football team. His fate rests on a newly drafted Ohio State quarterback — who just happens to be his son. Meanwhile, the owner, Hal Durkin must decide which of his two daughters is best equipped to take over the team. 'The Land' is the story of two families, in which the high-stakes drama plays out not only on the field but also in the front offices of this NFL franchise, as a loyal fanbase wants a winning season now ... or face big changes if they don't."
"The Land" will premiere on Monday, February 15, with two episodes. One new episode will follow weekly.
Press PLAY on the video above to get your first taste of "The Land" in action, then hit the comments with all of your thoughts!