NCIS: Origins To Reunite Gibbs And DiNozzo For First Time In 10 Years — Get First Look And Airdate
It's been more than a decade since Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Tony DiNozzo last shared the screen, but that's about to change.
Mark Harmon and Michael Weatherly will reunite during the Tuesday, October 20 episode of CBS' "NCIS: Origins" (10/9c), marking their first onscreen appearance together since Weatherly's 2016 departure from the original "NCIS."
The reunion finds Gibbs returning to NCIS headquarters in Washington, D.C., to enlist the help of newly appointed director DiNozzo after being shot by unknown assailants in the October 6 premiere.
Harmon and Weatherly last shared the screen in the "NCIS" Season 13 finale, "Family First," which aired May 17, 2016, and saw DiNozzo resign from the agency after learning that he and Ziva had a daughter, Tali.
CBS has also released a first-look photo of their long-awaited reunion, which you can see below.
How Gibbs and DiNozzo Returned to NCIS
Harmon, who also serves as an executive producer on "NCIS: Origins," is appearing throughout Season 3 as part of a present-day mystery connected to Gibbs' time at Camp Pendleton.
Weatherly, meanwhile, returned to the flagship "NCIS" series beginning with its Season 24 premiere, during which DiNozzo was named the agency's new director.
"NCIS: Origins" primarily follows a younger Gibbs (played by Austin Stowell) in the early 1990s, years before the events of the original series. Harmon also narrates the prequel, whose ensemble includes Kyle Schmid, Mariel Molino, Tyla Abercrumbie, Diany Rodriguez, and Caleb Foote.
Are you excited to see Gibbs and DiNozzo back together after 10 years? Hit the comments with your reactions.