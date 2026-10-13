NCIS: Origins To Reunite Gibbs And DiNozzo For First Time In 10 Years — Get First Look And Airdate

It's been more than a decade since Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Tony DiNozzo last shared the screen, but that's about to change.

Mark Harmon and Michael Weatherly will reunite during the Tuesday, October 20 episode of CBS' "NCIS: Origins" (10/9c), marking their first onscreen appearance together since Weatherly's 2016 departure from the original "NCIS."

The reunion finds Gibbs returning to NCIS headquarters in Washington, D.C., to enlist the help of newly appointed director DiNozzo after being shot by unknown assailants in the October 6 premiere.

CBS

Harmon and Weatherly last shared the screen in the "NCIS" Season 13 finale, "Family First," which aired May 17, 2016, and saw DiNozzo resign from the agency after learning that he and Ziva had a daughter, Tali.

CBS has also released a first-look photo of their long-awaited reunion, which you can see below.