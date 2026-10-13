The X-Files Reboot From Ryan Coogler Gets Hulu Series Order

The truth is... about to be back in production.

Hulu has given a series order to Ryan Coogler's reboot of "The X-Files," the streamer announced Tuesday.

The reimagined version of Fox's popular sci-fi series will star Danielle Deadwyler ("Rooster") and Himesh Patel ("Station Eleven").

The new series will follow "two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents who form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena," the official logline reads. (To be clear: not Mulder and Scully.)

Coogler ("Sinners," the "Black Panther" films) will serve as an executive producer on the new series; he also wrote, directed, and executive-produced the pilot. Jennifer Yale ("Outlander," "Your Friends & Neighbors") will serve as EP and showrunner. Deadwyler and Patel also will be co-executive producers on the series.

"I've loved 'The X-Files' for a long time, so getting the chance to write and direct the pilot has meant a great deal to me," Coogler said via statement. "What [original series showrunner] Chris Carter created is special, and we wanted to honor everything that made the original series connect with so many people while also finding our own way into that world."

He continued: "Danielle and Himesh, along with the rest of our cast, have brought such original perspectives and performances to these characters, and watching that come together has been one of the most rewarding parts of the experience. I couldn't have asked for better collaborators than my crew, colleagues at Proximity Media and our partners at Onyx Collective and 20th Television. I'm grateful for the trust and support they've given us as we take on this new chapter."