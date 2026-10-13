The X-Files Reboot From Ryan Coogler Gets Hulu Series Order
The truth is... about to be back in production.
Hulu has given a series order to Ryan Coogler's reboot of "The X-Files," the streamer announced Tuesday.
The reimagined version of Fox's popular sci-fi series will star Danielle Deadwyler ("Rooster") and Himesh Patel ("Station Eleven").
The new series will follow "two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents who form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena," the official logline reads. (To be clear: not Mulder and Scully.)
Coogler ("Sinners," the "Black Panther" films) will serve as an executive producer on the new series; he also wrote, directed, and executive-produced the pilot. Jennifer Yale ("Outlander," "Your Friends & Neighbors") will serve as EP and showrunner. Deadwyler and Patel also will be co-executive producers on the series.
"I've loved 'The X-Files' for a long time, so getting the chance to write and direct the pilot has meant a great deal to me," Coogler said via statement. "What [original series showrunner] Chris Carter created is special, and we wanted to honor everything that made the original series connect with so many people while also finding our own way into that world."
He continued: "Danielle and Himesh, along with the rest of our cast, have brought such original perspectives and performances to these characters, and watching that come together has been one of the most rewarding parts of the experience. I couldn't have asked for better collaborators than my crew, colleagues at Proximity Media and our partners at Onyx Collective and 20th Television. I'm grateful for the trust and support they've given us as we take on this new chapter."
The X-Files' TV legacy
In addition to "Rooster," Danielle Deadwyler's TV work includes "Euphoria," "The Bear," "Station Eleven," and "P-Valley." Aside from "Station Eleven," Patel's TV resume includes "Black Mirror" and "The Franchise," as well as a long stint on the British soap opera "EastEnders."
The original version of "The X-Files" ran for nine seasons on Fox in the 1990s and early 2000s, spawned two feature films and later continued for two additional seasons on Hulu from 2016-2018. That series starred David Duchovny as FBI Special Agent Fox Mulder, whose curiosity about aliens and the supernatural (as well as a deep family trauma) caused him to pursue cases the agency had marked unsolvable. His partner, Special Agent Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson), was a medical doctor assigned to debunk Mulder's flights of fancy. The two formed a strong partnership — and later a romantic relationship — and eventually had a child together... kinda.
Though at the time of the Season 11 finale Anderson said she was done playing Scully, she has since hinted that she might've changed her mind. In a 2024 appearance on "Today," Anderson called Coogler "a brilliant, brilliant director" and added: "I'm not saying no, because I think he's really cool. And I think if he did it, it probably would be done incredibly well. Maybe I'll pop in for a little somethin'-somethin.'"
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