Who Is VisionQuest's Lisa Molinari? The Obscure Marvel Character, Explained
"VisionQuest" brings back pre-established characters from the "WandaVision" trilogy, but Episode 1 also introduces two new characters that will be very important to the series. As the trailer for Marvel's Vision series already teased, Ruaridh Mollica is playing Thomas Shepherd, a London lad who somehow shares a soul with Tommy Maximoff, the superhumanly fast son of Wanda Maximoff and Vision from "WandaVision." And right by his side is the other new character, Lisa Molinari.
Lisa, played by Lauren Morais, is introduced halfway through Episode 1 when Thomas stumbles into a pub looking for an owner of a watch. Lisa persuades a football fan that the watch is worth a lot, so the fan offers to buy it off Thomas. But after Thomas leaves the pub, Lisa meets up with him, revealing they are partners in crime conning people around London.
The name Lisa Molinari may not ring a bell to most comic fans, but she's actually an obscure Marvel Comics character with a connection to Tommy. Lisa, aka Coat of Arms, was first introduced in "Young Avengers" issues during the Dark Reign saga in 2009. Lisa's appearance in "VisionQuest" could hint that Marvel is planning a Young Avengers project next.
Lisa Molinari is a rival of the Young Avengers and Speed's brief lover
During the Dark Reign saga, the Green Goblin (Norman Osborn) and multiple villains had taken over New York's superhero society, masquerading as heroes. Lisa Molinari used this opportunity as an art experiment to examine the boundary between superhero and supervillain. She obtains the magical coat of Tiboro, giving her the ability to fly, spring up multiple arms, and create force fields. When used correctly, Lisa's coat can be powerful, with Lisa using chains from the coat with Wiccan and Enchantress to successfully trap Sentry during the Dark Reign saga.
Under the name Coat of Arms, Lisa forms a team of morally gray individuals who call themselves the Young Avengers to monitor whether they'll become heroes or villains. But before they could get started, Lisa's Young Avengers clashed with the real Young Avengers team, which included Speed, aka Tommy Shepherd, who didn't like them stealing the name. During the clash, Speed and Lisa recognized each other, revealing they formed a bond years earlier during juvenile detention. The pair also had an attraction to one another and attempted to persuade each other to join their respective teams.
Speed and Lisa declined the offers, so their relationship didn't grow into anything more than a goodbye kiss. With Lisa having an equally chummy relationship with Thomas in "VisionQuest," the show could be planting the seeds for her to become Coat of Arms later in the series and potentially clash with Thomas and the MCU's Young Avengers. So far, the MCU has introduced many young heroes, from Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop to Joe Locke's Wiccan. Fans are hoping these heroes will finally form a "Young Avengers" team soon.