Who Is VisionQuest's Lisa Molinari? The Obscure Marvel Character, Explained

"VisionQuest" brings back pre-established characters from the "WandaVision" trilogy, but Episode 1 also introduces two new characters that will be very important to the series. As the trailer for Marvel's Vision series already teased, Ruaridh Mollica is playing Thomas Shepherd, a London lad who somehow shares a soul with Tommy Maximoff, the superhumanly fast son of Wanda Maximoff and Vision from "WandaVision." And right by his side is the other new character, Lisa Molinari.

Lisa, played by Lauren Morais, is introduced halfway through Episode 1 when Thomas stumbles into a pub looking for an owner of a watch. Lisa persuades a football fan that the watch is worth a lot, so the fan offers to buy it off Thomas. But after Thomas leaves the pub, Lisa meets up with him, revealing they are partners in crime conning people around London.

The name Lisa Molinari may not ring a bell to most comic fans, but she's actually an obscure Marvel Comics character with a connection to Tommy. Lisa, aka Coat of Arms, was first introduced in "Young Avengers" issues during the Dark Reign saga in 2009. Lisa's appearance in "VisionQuest" could hint that Marvel is planning a Young Avengers project next.