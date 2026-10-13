Casting News: Parenthood And Modern Family Vets Lead Hallmark Drama, And More
Sam Jaeger ("Parenthood") and Ariel Winter ("Modern Family") are set to star in Hallmark+'s upcoming original series "Change of Heart," premiering in 2027.
Per the official logline, the series centers on Jaeger's Charlie Wyatt, "the most unlikely of romantic heroes: a renowned divorce attorney known for winning no matter the cost. When a life-altering heart transplant cracks something wide open inside him, Charlie finds himself pulled — almost against his will — toward a more hopeful way of moving through the world."
Winter will play Charlie's younger sister, Brit, described as "an unexpected anchor, and partner-in-matchmaking" who reminds him "that love isn't something you win or lose, but something you deserve and choose."
Rachel Boston ("Witches of East End"), Julie Gonzalo ("Supergirl"), and Kevin Vidal ("Workin' Moms") have also joined the cast, though details about their characters have not been disclosed. (Deadline was first to report the news.)
Created by executive producer Jonny Umansky, the series is showrun and executive-produced by Erin Gibson ("The Chicken Sisters"). Production on the six-episode first season began in September.
In other casting news...
- Katherine Waterston ("The Agency") has joined Jeremy Strong in Paramount+'s six-episode limited series "The Best of Us," TVLine has learned. She'll play Amy Smith, a lawyer and the soon-to-be ex-wife of Strong's Jason. Per the official logline, the drama "dramatizes a landmark case that reshaped the fight for accountability: a relentless legal war that stretched nearly a decade to secure almost $1 billion in compensation for first responders who fell gravely ill in the wake of 9/11."
- Catherine Laga'aia ("Moana") and Deacon Phillippe — son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe — have been tapped to star in "Spaceship Earth," a Disney+ pilot inspired by the iconic EPCOT attraction, Deadline reports.
- Maddie Hasson ("The Recruit") has joined Julia Garner and Lewis Pullman in Apple TV's "Guilty Creatures" as a series regular, Deadline reports. Based on Mikita Brottman's true-crime book, the thriller is set against a backdrop of sex and murder in the Florida Panhandle, exploring "the psyche of a torrid romance and subsequent act of murder between two young, adulterous but God-fearing lovers" and "the emotional toll of living as killers for 18 years." Details about Hasson's character have not been disclosed.