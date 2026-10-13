Casting News: Parenthood And Modern Family Vets Lead Hallmark Drama, And More

Sam Jaeger ("Parenthood") and Ariel Winter ("Modern Family") are set to star in Hallmark+'s upcoming original series "Change of Heart," premiering in 2027.

Per the official logline, the series centers on Jaeger's Charlie Wyatt, "the most unlikely of romantic heroes: a renowned divorce attorney known for winning no matter the cost. When a life-altering heart transplant cracks something wide open inside him, Charlie finds himself pulled — almost against his will — toward a more hopeful way of moving through the world."

Winter will play Charlie's younger sister, Brit, described as "an unexpected anchor, and partner-in-matchmaking" who reminds him "that love isn't something you win or lose, but something you deserve and choose."

Rachel Boston ("Witches of East End"), Julie Gonzalo ("Supergirl"), and Kevin Vidal ("Workin' Moms") have also joined the cast, though details about their characters have not been disclosed. (Deadline was first to report the news.)

Created by executive producer Jonny Umansky, the series is showrun and executive-produced by Erin Gibson ("The Chicken Sisters"). Production on the six-episode first season began in September.