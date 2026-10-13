Will The Rookie Give #Chenford A Proposal Do-Over In Season 9? The Cast And EP Weigh In — Watch

We'll be the first to admit that "The Rookie" Sgts. Lucy Chen and Tim Bradford — aka #Chenford — have a couple of higher-priority problems to deal with before they even think about the next step in their wedding journey.

First on the list: Survive the cliffhanger kidnapping they suffered at the end of the ABC drama's Season 8 finale.

Viewers will recall that, after a comedy of errors that involved the entire precinct getting in on Tim's plan to pop the question, the lovebirds finally had some time alone together on the beach. The proposal was a success, but the celebration was short-lived: Soon after, two incognito henchmen hired by criminal Heath Everett approached Lucy and Tim and stuck them with tranquilizer-filled syringes. (Read a full finale recap here.)

But assuming they escape that predicament relatively unscathed when Season 9 gets underway in January, might we get a redo on that proposal?

"My god, what a lovely idea," Melissa O'Neil, who plays Lucy, tells TVLine in the video above. "A do-over of the proposal? Leave this here so Alexi [Hawley, "The Rookie" showrunner] can see it."