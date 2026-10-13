Will The Rookie Give #Chenford A Proposal Do-Over In Season 9? The Cast And EP Weigh In — Watch
We'll be the first to admit that "The Rookie" Sgts. Lucy Chen and Tim Bradford — aka #Chenford — have a couple of higher-priority problems to deal with before they even think about the next step in their wedding journey.
First on the list: Survive the cliffhanger kidnapping they suffered at the end of the ABC drama's Season 8 finale.
Viewers will recall that, after a comedy of errors that involved the entire precinct getting in on Tim's plan to pop the question, the lovebirds finally had some time alone together on the beach. The proposal was a success, but the celebration was short-lived: Soon after, two incognito henchmen hired by criminal Heath Everett approached Lucy and Tim and stuck them with tranquilizer-filled syringes. (Read a full finale recap here.)
But assuming they escape that predicament relatively unscathed when Season 9 gets underway in January, might we get a redo on that proposal?
"My god, what a lovely idea," Melissa O'Neil, who plays Lucy, tells TVLine in the video above. "A do-over of the proposal? Leave this here so Alexi [Hawley, "The Rookie" showrunner] can see it."
Show boss Alexi Hawley weighs in
But we didn't have to leave it there... we took it directly to executive producer Alexi Hawley, who — along with "The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion, Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Shawn Ashmore, Deric Augustine, Melissa O'Neil, and Lisseth Chavez — stopped to chat with TVLine at New York Comic Con Sunday.
"I think the proposal itself was incredibly romantic," Hawley says in the video above. And when Melissa O'Neil sneaks up to hear what he has to say about her storyline, he makes a good point: "I think you'd have a little PTSD about it if it would happen again."
Ahead of the show's Season 9 return on Wednesday, January 6, 2027 (9/8c), we also chatted with the cast and EP about the squad's #Chenford rescue mission and what everyone is up to when life settles back to normal at Mid-Wilshire. We also chatted with "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis ("Insecure") about the upcoming spin-off's feel.
Press PLAY on the video above to hear what everyone had to say, make sure to check out our recap of the show's New York Comic Con panel, and then hit the comments with all of your "Rookie"-related thoughts ahead of the new season!