VisionQuest Drops Early! Grade The Premiere Of Vision's Return To The MCU

The following post contains spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2 of Disney+'s "VisionQuest."

After five long years, Paul Bettany's Vision has returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe... and he could probably use a qualified therapist.

The synthezoid — who's been MIA since "WandaVision" ended in 2021 — returned Tuesday night by way of "VisionQuest," Disney+'s new limited series in which Bettany reprises his long-held title role one more (and perhaps one last?) time. (And yes, we said Tuesday night! Though Episodes 1 and 2 were initially slated to premiere on Wednesday, October 14, the debut was moved up to tonight instead; all subsequent episodes will drop Tuesdays at 9/8c.)

As for my earlier therapy comment, it might seem out of place, since Vision — or rather, this reconstructed version of him, introduced to us as "White Vision" in the "WandaVision" finale — can't quite feel things the way his predecessor could. White Vision possesses the old Vision's consciousness and memories, but there's an emotional disconnect afoot that has left this iteration of the synthezoid frustrated. So, no, he doesn't really feel things just yet — but his attempts over the last five years to untangle OG Vision's many memories, and understand the modern human experience a little better, have created a web of something akin to emotions for this new Vision... and those whispers of feelings might just bring about Vision's demise once and for all.

Let's dive in to the finer details of the first two "VisionQuest" episodes, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the show's premiere.