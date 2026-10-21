5 Horror TV Shows That Were Based On Popular Slasher Movies

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As die-hard horror fans are surely aware, Peacock's "Crystal Lake" is the all-new "Friday the 13th" prequel series dedicated to shedding a new light on Pamela Voorhees (mother of the iconic hockey-masked killer Jason Voorhees) and the tragic events that would shape her into a homicidal madwoman.

While there certainly is no shortage of TV shows based on classic horror franchises — such as "The Exorcist" or "Ash vs Evil Dead"— there are only a handful of series based on popular movies that fall into the gritty slasher subgenre. Young Jason and his grieving mommy may be getting their origin story fleshed out in "Crystal Lake," but a few other murderous maniacs from the big screen have had their own shows based on their films (in some cases, very loosely), including "A Nightmare on Elm Street," "Child's Play," "Psycho," and "Scream." And yes, "Crystal Lake" isn't the first show to come out of the "Friday the 13th" universe, either. In the late 1980s, there was a previous small-screen effort that had nothing to do with the movies at all — but more on that later.

As horror fans head back to Crystal Lake to witness what went down eight years before the events of "Friday the 13th," let's take a look back at five times famous slasher franchises made the monstrous jump from the silver screen to the small screen.