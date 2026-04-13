This Hit '80s Friday The 13th Series Had Nothing To Do With The Movies

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It isn't uncommon for hit movies to get their own television spin-offs, but they are usually connected to the property in some way. The same can't be said about "Friday the 13th: The Series," as it has nothing to do with Jason Voorhees and his slasher exploits.

Created by Frank Mancuso Jr. and Larry B. Williams, "Friday the 13th: The Series" is a horror show about cursed antiques. In the lore, a store owner sold his soul to the Devil and flogged cursed artifacts to customers as part of the pact. However, the antiques dealer later reneged on the deal and suffered accordingly. His store is later inherited by his niece, Micki (Louise Robey), who teams up with her cousin, Ryan (John D. LeMay), and her uncle's friend, Jack (Chris Wiggins), to retrieve the objects before they ruin more people's lives.

Paramount released "Friday the 13th: The Series" to syndication in 1987. It initially aired in late-night slots before broadcasters gave it some prime-time real estate. The series became a hit, proving that fans didn't need to see Jason to appreciate the horror. Still, why leave the franchise's biggest star out of the mayhem?