5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Crystal Lake

Before Jason Voorhees became a masked killer, his mother, Pam Voorhees, also had blood on her hands. The prequel series "Crystal Lake" focuses on the matriarch's backstory, as she kills several townsfolk in the wake of her son's drowning incident at Camp Crystal. Although the Peacock original builds on the "Friday the 13th" legacy, it shows that it is possible to bring a fresh spin on a story we've known for decades.

"Crystal Lake" pleads the case for prequels and remakes by respecting the source material while also taking creative liberties when warranted. After all, the series even offers a surprising twist to Pam's first "Friday the 13th" victims.

Many of the recommendations listed below also take inspiration from well-known horror flicks and give serial killers like Pennywise and Norman Bates even more depth. From slasher-centered reboots to modern horror TV shows based on classics, TVLine has got you covered with your next gory watch.