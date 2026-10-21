Every MCU Hero We Know VisionQuest's Paladin Has Fought (So Far)

The Handler starts by referencing a job in Brooklyn which left Paladin having to pull "a fistful of shrapnel from that IED" out of his gut. Despite the serious wound, Paladin described the brawl as "a punishing disagreement with an old friend." While he doesn't mention him by name, that's surely an indication that he's gone head-to-head with Frank Castle, aka the Punisher (Jon Bernthal), in the MCU.

The brutal vigilante has traditionally been a New York-based hero in the comics and in the Netflix series, before making the jump into the MCU during "Daredevil: Born Again." He's also got a fondness for explosive weaponry, which might explain why Paladin got blasted with shrapnel during the fight. No wonder he wanted to get some Adamantium armor! It's interesting that he calls him "old friend," suggesting they already knew each other when things got violent. But it's not a stretch to imagine that they'd met before given Paladin's own training and Punisher's military background.

There's also history between them in the comics. Paladin was actually sent after Castle in the 1990 comic series "The Punisher: No Escape." The storyline sees Castle hunting a ruthless mobster, who in turn hires Paladin for $10 million to kill the Punisher. To make things more complicated, U.S. Agent is even sent in by the government to also assassinate Castle. This sounds like a Disney+ miniseries waiting to happen!